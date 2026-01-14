Ocala Plumbing Pros Expands Services, Scheduling and Water‑Saving Programs for Marion County Homeowners

Ocala Plumbing Company Ocala Plumbing Company - Plumber in Ocala Plumber in Ocala

Ocala Plumbing Pros upgrades 2026 services: trenchless repairs, advanced leak detection, remodels, water‑saving upgrades. Call (352) 820‑4857.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocala Plumbing Pros Announces Expanded Service Offerings and Continued Commitment to Marion County Homeowners in 2026Ocala Plumbing Pros, a locally owned plumbing contractor serving Ocala and Marion County, today announced expanded service capabilities, strengthened scheduling and customer support options, and enhanced trade‑partner coordination to better serve homeowners and businesses across the region.Company highlights- 25 years serving Central Florida plumbing needs; 14 years operating under the Ocala Plumbing Pros name.- Improved scheduling and dispatch systems to shorten on‑site arrival windows for same‑day and next‑day service calls.- New financing and warranty improvements: a 12‑month workmanship warranty on eligible repairs and flexible payment options for larger projects.- Expanded service roster: trenchless repiping and pipelining, advanced slab‑leak detection and repair, commercial preventive maintenance packages, whole‑home repipe services and complete bathroom and kitchen plumbing remodel work.- Continued A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and an ongoing commitment to technician training and certification.A customer-first approach“Homeowners and businesses in Marion County deserve reliable, transparent plumbing service,” said company leadership. “In 2026 we’ve invested in people, equipment and systems so we can diagnose problems more accurately, complete more repairs on the first visit, and provide clear, written plans and budgets for remodel and repipe projects.”What’s new in 20261. Faster, more reliable schedulingOcala Plumbing Pros implemented a modern scheduling platform that reduces wait times and provides precise appointment windows for non‑emergency service calls. Customers who request same‑day or next‑day service receive confirmations and automated reminders, and the system helps route technicians by geography to improve efficiency.2. Trenchless and non‑invasive solutionsTo reduce property disruption and restoration costs, the company expanded trenchless repiping and sewer lateral pipelining services. These no‑dig methods are now routinely offered for qualifying underground pipe repairs and sewer lateral work, minimizing landscaping and hard‑scape impacts.3. Advanced leak detection and slab leak repairTechnicians now use high‑precision acoustic, thermal imaging and electronic leak‑detection tools to locate and repair slab and underground leaks with minimal demolition. This reduces the time and cost of uncovering hidden leaks and helps prevent long‑term structural damage.4. Remodel plumbing and full‑system repipe optionsThe company provides plumbing for complete bathroom and kitchen remodels, including fixture selection and installation, supply and waste reconfiguration, and whole‑home repiping for aging systems. Project planning includes detailed written estimates, timelines, material options and coordination with other contractors to keep projects on schedule.5. Preventive maintenance plans for residential and light commercial customersNew maintenance plans include annual inspections, seasonal drain service, water‑heater tune‑ups, and priority scheduling for subscribers. These plans are designed to reduce unplanned repairs, extend equipment life and help budget owners plan for future replacements.Expanded team, fleet and quality controlIn 2026 Ocala Plumbing Pros added skilled technicians and expanded office staff to meet growing demand. The company invested in a modern fleet of fully equipped service vans stocked with commonly needed replacement parts and diagnostic gear, enabling more jobs to be completed on the first visit. To ensure consistent work quality, management introduced standardized safety and quality checklists, job‑site photo documentation and post‑job follow up calls.Training, licensing and standardsOcala Plumbing Pros requires technicians to hold appropriate state licenses and maintains ongoing training programs covering local code changes, water‑saving technologies, new installation techniques and customer service best practices. The company performs periodic internal audits to maintain compliance with industry standards and continuously improve service processes.Sustainability and water conservation initiativesRecognizing the community’s interest in water conservation and cost savings, Ocala Plumbing Pros now offers water‑efficiency evaluations and retrofit services: low‑flow fixture installation, smart leak monitors, irrigation line inspection and water‑efficient appliance hookups. The company also provides educational resources for homeowners on leak prevention, winterization where applicable, and simple maintenance tasks that reduce waste and lower utility bills.Trade partnerships and community engagementOcala Plumbing Pros expanded relationships with local builders, remodelers and property managers to provide coordinated services for new construction, renovation projects and multi‑property maintenance. The company supports local community programs and contributes expertise for homeowner education events focused on plumbing maintenance, water conservation and safety.Customer communication and transparencyEach service call begins with a clear, written estimate and a straightforward explanation of recommended repairs and alternatives. Field technicians provide before‑and‑after photos and an itemized invoice at project completion. The company maintains a 12‑month workmanship warranty on qualifying repairs and a clear policy for billing and change orders on larger projects.How to schedule serviceTo schedule non‑emergency service, same‑day or next‑day appointments, or to request a written estimate for a remodel or repipe project, call (352) 820‑4857 or visit https://ocalaplumbingpros.com/ to submit a service request online. Reception staff are available during business hours to assist with booking and answer questions about services and financing options.About Ocala Plumbing ProsOcala Plumbing Pros is a licensed plumbing contractor providing residential and light commercial plumbing services across Marion County, Florida. The company’s services include drain cleaning, water‑heater repair and replacement, slab leak detection and repair, trenchless repiping, sewer and lateral repair, kitchen and bathroom plumbing, garbage disposal service, sink and faucet repairs, shower and bathtub work, clogged‑toilet repair, and repiping. Ocala Plumbing Pros emphasizes reliable scheduling, professional workmanship, clear communication and fair pricing.Media contactOcala Plumbing ProsPhone: (352) 820‑4857Address: 6160 SW Highway 200 Ste. 110‑512, Ocala, FL 34476Website: https://ocalaplumbingpros.com/

