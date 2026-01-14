Kiteworks Achieves BSI C5 Type 2 Attestation, Delivering Germany's Gold Standard for Cloud Security

Latest milestone extends Kiteworks' compliance portfolio, joining SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, FedRAMP, and IRAP validations to deliver unmatched data security

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks Europe AG, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced that Kiteworks Europe AG has achieved BSI C5 (Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue) Type 2 attestation. The attestation, confirmed through an independent audit opinion from HKKG GmbH dated December 19, 2025, validates Kiteworks' rigorous security controls against Germany's most demanding cloud security framework.Developed by Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik), the BSI C5 framework represents the definitive standard for cloud security in Europe's largest economy. The Type 2 attestation examines both the design and operational effectiveness of Kiteworks' security controls over an extended audit period from August 1 through October 31, 2025 (which must be re-audited and validated annually)."German enterprises don't have time for security theater—they need battle-tested platforms that prove their defenses work under real-world conditions," said Nadine Hoogerwerf, Global IT CISO, Kiteworks. "BSI C5 Type 2 attestation isn't a checkbox exercise—it's a rigorous examination of how our security controls actually perform. This achievement builds on nearly a decade of continuous compliance investment, including annual SOC 2 Type II validations, FedRAMP Moderate Authorization that we've maintained since 2017, and ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018 certifications that we recently renewed. For our customers, this means they can confidently deploy Kiteworks knowing that multiple independent auditors, year after year, have validated that we protect their sensitive data exactly as we claim."What BSI C5 Attestation Means for CustomersFor Kiteworks customers operating in or doing business with German and European organizations, BSI C5 Type 2 attestation delivers immediate advantages. Procurement cycles accelerate, as IT and security teams can bypass lengthy vendor security assessments. Compliance teams gain audit-ready documentation that directly supports GDPR, NIS2, and DORA obligations. German and European organizations working with Kiteworks find a vendor deeply committed to data sovereignty—particularly critical for the German market—through on-premises or private cloud deployments of fully certified software. By meeting BSI C5's rigorous requirements, Kiteworks demonstrates this commitment with detailed controls that specify exactly where data resides during service delivery, along with transparent incident reporting, comprehensive logging, and customer data segregation, giving organizations confidence that their sensitive content remains protected, locatable, and auditable.Europe's Most Rigorous Cloud Security FrameworkThe BSI C5 framework comprises 121 security controls organized across 17 domains, derived from internationally recognized standards including BSI IT-Grundschutz, ISO/IEC 27001, and CSA Cloud Controls Matrix. Kiteworks' attestation validates controls spanning identity and access management, cryptography and key management, security incident management, business continuity, and more—addressing the full spectrum of cloud security challenges.Strategic Value for Regulated IndustriesOrganizations in Germany's highly regulated industries—government, healthcare, financial services, and critical infrastructure—face mounting pressure to demonstrate robust security controls. BSI C5 attestation provides independent verification that Kiteworks maintains the transparency, security controls, and operational resilience required for protecting sensitive data in cloud environments."German enterprises face a perfect storm: escalating regulatory requirements, sophisticated threat actors, and the operational imperative to digitize sensitive workflows," said Hoogerwerf. "Our customers tell us that vendor security assessments consume enormous time and resources. BSI C5 attestation eliminates that friction. When a CISO or procurement team sees our C5 Type 2 report, they know immediately that Kiteworks has been validated against Germany's toughest standards. That's not just a compliance win—it's weeks saved in procurement cycles and confidence that their sensitive data is protected by controls that actually work."A Compliance Foundation That TravelsFor multinational organizations, managing sensitive data across jurisdictions creates a compliance patchwork that drains resources. The BSI C5 attestation joins SOC 2 Type II validation, ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018 certifications, FedRAMP Moderate Authorization (maintained since 2017) along with FedRAMP High Ready status, and IRAP assessment. Customers can standardize on a single platform that satisfies regulatory requirements in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.For more information on Kiteworks’ BSI C5 attestation, download the solution brief here About KiteworksKiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Data Network that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and over 1,500 global enterprises and government agencies.

