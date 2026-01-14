Oregon Heritage Commission to meet Jan. 26 online

The Oregon Heritage Commission will meet via zoom at 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 26. Its agenda includes program updates and review and discussion of the draft 2026 Statewide Oregon Heritage Plan.

This meeting is open to the public and there is an opportunity at the beginning of the meeting for public comment. Public comment can be made online or by written submission. For online attendance, registration is required. To view the full agenda, register for the virtual meeting, or learn more about public comment options, visit here.

The Heritage Commission’s nine Governor appointed members represent a diversity of cultural, geographic, and institutional interests. The Commission’s nine advisory members include representatives from the Oregon State Library, Oregon State Archives, State Historical Records Advisory Board, Higher Education Coordinating Committee, Travel Oregon, Oregon Historical Society, Department of Education, State Historic Preservation Office, and the Department of Land Conservation and Development.

The Commission is the primary agency for coordination of heritage activities in the state. This includes carrying out the Oregon Heritage Plan, increasing efficiency and avoiding duplication among interest groups, developing plans for coordination among agencies and organizations, encouraging tourism related to heritage resources, and coordinating statewide anniversary commemorations.

More information about the Oregon Heritage Commission is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from Commission coordinator Katie Henry at 503-877-8834 or katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov.