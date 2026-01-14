RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH DECEMBER 2025)

OAH Posted on Jan 13, 2026 in News Releases

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i through the month of December 2025. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

MIDWIVES LICENSING PROGRAM

Respondent: Elmira Farnoosh

Case Number: MWP 2025-1-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 12-11-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of California, in potential violation of HRS § 457J-12(14). (Director approved Settlement Agreement.)

HAWAII MEDICAL BOARD

Respondent: Alexander D. Lee, M.D., also known as Alexander Dong Lee, M.D.

Case Number: MED 2023-257-L

Sanction: Reprimand and $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 11-13-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the states of Virginia and Florida and failed to timely report respective investigations and disciplinary actions as required by Hawaiʻi law. RICO also alleges that Respondent submitted applications to the board on two separate occasions that contained several material misstatements of fact regarding the Virginia and Florida disciplinary actions, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453-8(a)(11), (14) and (15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

MOTOR VEHICLE REPAIR INDUSTRY BOARD

Respondent: Starkey Automotive LLC dba Starkey’s Auto Repair

Case Number: ARP 2022-34-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 10-2-25

RICO alleges that during the period of July 1, 2021 to May 6, 2022, Respondent engaged in activities of a repair dealer for compensation without a valid repair dealer’s license. RICO further alleges that Respondent has a tax lien balance of $10,824.86 for unpaid unemployment insurance, in potential violation of HRS §§ 437B-7, 437B-11(6), 436B-19(8) and 436B-19(17). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

