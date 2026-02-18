RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS THROUGH JANUARY 2026

OAH Posted on Feb 17, 2026 in News Releases

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through January 2026)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 17, 2026

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions, released a summary of disciplinary actions taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i, through the month of January 2026. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

HAWAIʻI BOARD OF OPTOMETRY

Respondent: Khoa Dang Nguyen, O.D. (Hawaiʻi)

Case Number: OPT 2025-7-L

Sanction: $800 fine

Effective Date: 11-13-25

RICO alleges that Respondent, as a therapeutically certified optometrist, only completed 28 hours of the required 36 hours of Board-approved continuing education courses, during the licensing period beginning January 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2023, in potential violation of HRS §§ 459-7(d), 459-7.4(b)(5), and 459-9(8) and HAR § 16-92-40(a). (Board approved First Amended Settlement Agreement.)

MOTOR VEHICLE INDUSTRY LICENSING BOARD

Respondent: Kurt W. Williams (Hawaiʻi)

Case Number: MVI 2024-0081-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 10-21-25

RICO alleges that on or about January 10, 2023, Respondent was convicted of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (“conviction”) and there is no record of the conviction being annulled or expunged. Despite the conviction, Respondent answered “No” to Question No. 7 of his July 8, 2024 Application for License – Motor Vehicle Salesperson, which asked, “Have you ever been convicted of a crime in any jurisdiction that has not been annulled or expunged?,” in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(2), 436B-19(17), and 437-28(a)(1). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD

Respondents: Meade Electric LLC dba Maui Electricians and Zachariah J. Meade (Maui)

Case Number: CLB 2025-50-L

Sanction: $2,500 fine

Effective Date: 1-23-26

RICO alleges that Respondents failed to provide homeowners with a fully signed, written contract, that explained in detail the lien rights of the parties performing under the contract and their option to demand bonding on the project, or Respondents’ right(s) to resolve any alleged construction defects in accordance with HRS Chapter 672E, prior to undertaking work on the project, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-25.5(b), 444-25.5(a)(1), 444-25.5(a)(2) and (b)(1), and 444-25.5(b)(2). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Diversified Conveyors International, LLC

Case Number: CLB 2024-238-L

Sanction: $3,000 fine

Effective Date: 1-23-26

RICO alleges that on or about August 21, 2023, the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations notified RICO the Respondent was issued a Notice of Violations on March 29, 2023 and August 21, 2023. RICO further alleges that Respondent failed to report both instances of disciplinary action to the licensing authority within 30 days, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-16(a) and 444-17(6). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF MASSAGE THERAPY

Respondents: Jeffrey T. Smith and Sakura Spa LLC dba Sakura Spa

Case Number: MAS 2025-0071-L

Sanction: $13,500 fine and immediate cessation of aiding and abetting unlicensed massage activity

Effective Date: 1-5-26

RICO alleges that on or about August 14, 2025, Respondent Sakura Spa permitted four (4) individuals without massage therapist’s licenses or massage therapist apprentice’s permits, to practice massage on its customers for compensation. RICO further alleges that neither Respondent Smith nor any other licensed massage therapist was present on the premises of the massage therapy establishment at the time, in potential violation of HRS §§ 452-24(a)(1), 452-24(a)(6), 436B-19(6) and HAR § 16-84-11(b) for Respondent Smith, and HRS §§ 452-24(a)(1), 452-24(a)(6), 436B-19(6), 436B-19(8), and HAR §§ 16-84-15(d) and 16-84-15(f) for Respondent Sakura Spa. (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Matthew C. Jolley (Hawaiʻi)

Case Number: MAS 2023-80-L

Sanction: Complete ethics course

Effective Date: 1-5-26

RICO alleges that Respondent violated Code 8 of the Associated Bodywork & Massage Professionals’ Code of Ethics for Massage therapists, when he failed to end the massage session to prevent behaviors that may have been considered sexual during the massage, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(9). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Mareena Trinnaman and Saitara Thai Massage LLC

Case Number: MAS 2025-6-L

Sanction: $7,500 fine and immediate cessation of aiding and abetting unlicensed massage activity

Effective Date: 1-5-26

RICO alleges that on or about February 21, 2025, Respondents permitted an unlicensed person to engage in the occupation or practice of massage for compensation without a current, valid and active massage therapist license or massage permit issued pursuant to Chapter 452, HRS and the rules and regulations of the Board. RICO further alleges that this unlicensed person had offered massage services along with services lascivious and lewd in nature, not permitted under the definition of massage, massage therapy, or Hawaiian massage in accordance with section 452-1, HRS, and contemplated within the scope of Chapter 452, HRS, in potential violation of HRS §§ 452-24(a)(1) and 452-24(a)(6), and HAR § 16-84-11(b) for Respondent Trinnaman, and HRS §§ 452-24(a)(1) and 452-24(a)(6), and HAR § 16-84-15(i) for Respondent Saitara Thai Massage LLC. (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

