Eastern Oklahoma provides flu shots at Tulsa State Fair

Supporting Veterans

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care Center (EOVAHCS), with partners at the Tulsa Vet Center, participated in the 2025 Tulsa State Fair, proudly providing flu shots and counseling services and resources to eligible Veterans.

VA offered a variety of services and information, including:

Enrollment and eligibility details.

Flu shots.

Women’s health services.

Suicide prevention.

Behavioral management.

Telehealth assistance.

Onsite nurse care.

These services were designed to make access to health care and support easier for Veterans.

“The event was a great opportunity for our staff to connect with Veterans and the community,” said Kimberly Denning, RN. “We aim to be present, and [we] make enrollment and getting flu shots simple and convenient.”

Many Veterans gladly received their flu shots from the on-site nurses.

VA met Veterans from all over who shared their stories, discussed their service and talked about their health care centers. Attendees also explored the mobile Vet Center bus.

The importance of flu shots for Veterans

As flu season approaches, it’s essential for Veterans to get their annual flu shot. Veterans may have unique health needs and face higher risks due to chronic conditions or age. The flu shot reduces the risk of illness, hospitalization and spreading the flu. Many VA centers offer free flu vaccinations to make it easy for Veterans to stay healthy.

Enrolling Veterans into VA health care

Enrolling ensures Veterans receive the comprehensive health care they deserve, including preventive care, mental health support and specialized treatments. Many Veterans aren’t aware they are eligible for VA health care, so community engagement is crucial. By talking directly with Veterans, we can explain eligibility, help them enroll and ensure they get the care they need. This outreach also addresses any prior negative experiences and guides Veterans to the right resources.

The Tulsa State Fair collaboration highlighted EOVAHCS’s commitment to the Veteran community, bringing health care services directly to Veterans in an accessible setting.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.