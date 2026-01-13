Making Mentorship Golden by Uplifting Others

Maria Glenski believes that being a better mentor has made her a stronger researcher. Her commitment to developing others has been recognized with the 2025 Gold Stevie Award for Mentor/Coach of the Year in the government or nonprofit category.

Glenski, a senior data scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), also won the Bronze Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year.

Clarity and communication

In graduate school, Glenski remembers a conversation with one of her advisors. A colleague was commending him on the work students were doing for him. He took the opportunity to clarify that the students work with him and not for him.

Since then, Glenski, leader of the Foundational Data Science group at PNNL, has taken that approach to heart. Having received recognition for her scientific achievements, she said the Stevie Award has special significance because it relates to helping others grow and succeed.

“I’m proud to be recognized outside of my technical work, especially for something I value so highly,” said Glenski. “So many have supported and helped me excel, and I want to do the same for others.”

She found the challenge of leading others to be enlightening and rewarding in nuanced ways that differ from leading them in research projects.

“Clarity is critical,” she said. “It’s easy to assume we’re all on the same page, but taking a moment to check in can make a big difference. Taking time to check in and ask questions builds trust, helps everyone move forward with confidence, and inspires new ideas.”

Patience and empowerment

When managing people, Glenski believes there is a positive balance between how much you care and how direct you are in communicating with the goal of helping them succeed. Colleagues acknowledge her mentorship for expanding their perspectives and opportunities.

Pat Mackey, senior data scientist, joined PNNL more than 20 years ago and credits Glenski for encouraging him to consider roles beyond scientific roles.

“Her role as group lead really inspired me to think more about the line management side of things and the role it plays into our careers, ultimately inspiring me to apply for a team lead position myself,” said Mackey. “She has been a great mentor to me related to line management skills, including how to understand our staff better, the kind of projects and research they work on, and their unique individual skills and needs. Her mentorship by example has often been as valuable as the direct coaching she provides.”

Data Scientist Ana Usenko has worked with Glenski since joining PNNL in 2019. She says Glenski’s patience has helped her learn and improve technical skills while pushing her to achieve more.

“Even when I don’t believe in myself, she sees potential in me and takes an active interest in my career growth and personal development,” said Usenko. “I feel deeply blessed to have built a relationship with her, as she’s been a huge resource and advocate, helping me see my own potential, and has challenged me in positive ways that have helped me to grow and not be stagnant as a researcher. I believe she absolutely deserves the Stevie Award due to her care for junior staff and amazing dedication to her work.”

Genesis and opportunities in AI

Looking to the future, Glenski is most excited about collaborating with future staff to support applied AI research like the Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission, which is focused on accelerating discovery and strengthening U.S. leadership in AI-powered science.

“One of my favorite aspects of mentoring is connecting others with opportunities,” she said. “Through our research in generative AI and modeling, we are helping to build up the next generation of leaders in science and technology.”