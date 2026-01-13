Complete Application for 166 & 186 Ferguson Ave N & 203 Robert St N

Learn more. Share your thoughts. Stay Involved.

The proposed application, including supporting information, are available by contacting the Planning Division. You can also visit the Planning Division office at City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

You are invited to share your thoughts about the proposed development. Your comments will be considered by the Planning Division and will be included in the staff report. Submit your comments by February 23, 2026 to the Planning Division referencing the Address and File Number. Be sure to review the Appeal Rights and Collection of Personal Information sections below.

Mark your calendars - A Public Meeting date is to be determined. A separate Notice will be mailed out to confirm this meeting date and provide more information on how to stay involved and have your say.

Alaina Baldassarra

Planning and Economic Development Department

Development Planning

71 Main Street West, 5th Floor, Hamilton, ON, L8P 4Y5

Email: [email protected]

Application Process

Additional information. Planning Act requirements.

The property is not subject to any other applications under the Planning Act.

Notice of Decision

If you wish to be notified of the decision of the City of Hamilton on the application(s) you must make a written request to:

Legislative Coordinator, Planning Committee

City of Hamilton

71 Main Street West, 1st Floor, Hamilton, ON, L8P 4Y5

Or by email to [email protected]

Appeal Rights for Official Plan Amendments & Zoning By-law Amendments

In accordance with the provisions of the Planning Act, appeals may be made only by specified persons, public bodies, or registered owners of land to which the amendment applies, as defined by the Planning Act.

If a person or public body would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of Council, City of Hamilton to the Ontario Land Tribunal but the person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Hamilton before the proposed official plan amendment is adopted or before the by-law is passed, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Hamilton before the proposed official plan amendment is adopted or before the by-law is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to add the person or public body as a party.

The general public and other interested parties not defined are no longer eligible to file Planning Act Section 17(24), 17(36) and 34(19) appeals. For more information, visit Bill 185, Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024

Draft Plan of Subdivision / Vacant Land Condominium

If a person or public body would otherwise have the ability to appeal the decision of the City of Hamilton but does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, if one is held, or make written submissions to the City of Hamilton in respect of the proposed plan of subdivision before the approval authority gives or refuses to give approval to the draft plan of subdivision, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision to the Ontario Land Tribunal. If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, if one is held, or make written submissions to the City of Hamilton in respect of the proposed plan of subdivision before the approval authority gives or refuses to give approval to the draft plan of subdivision, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Collection of Personal Information

Information respecting this application is being collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.P.13. All comments and opinions submitted to the City of Hamilton on this matter, including the name, address and contact information of persons submitting comments and/or opinions, will become part of the public record and will be made available to the Applicant and the general public and will appear on the City’s website unless you request that the City remove your personal information.

This Notice was issued by the City of Hamilton’s Legislative Coordinator, Planning Committee on January 13, 2026.