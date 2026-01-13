Sea Moss Gel Superfood Products Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Diva Fam is recalling all lots and flavors of Sea Moss Gel Superfood due to the lack of required regulatory authorization and temperature monitoring records for pH-controlled food products.

Sea moss gel superfood products are popular supplements. PH-controlled food items are designed to maintain a specific acidity or alkalinity for optimal safety. PH-controlled food products that are not manufactured in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements may present a potential risk of microbial growth, including organisms that can produce toxins associated with botulism. Botulism is a rare but serious illness that can affect the nervous system. Symptoms may include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, difficulty speaking or swallowing, and, in severe cases, difficulty breathing or muscle weakness.

No illnesses or adverse health events have been reported in connection with the products subject to this recall to date.

The affected products were distributed nationwide through select retail, online via https://tru?s?am?ss.c?m/External Link Disclaimer and other distribution channels.

Recalled product includes all flavors and sizes and batch numbers of True Sea Moss brand Sea Moss Gel Superfood packaged in 16 FL OZ (473 mL) glass jars, manufactured prior to January 9, 2026.

The matter was identified during a California Department of Public Health inspection that raised questions regarding regulatory authorization and related production records for certain distributed products.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Sea Moss Gel Superfood products should discontinue use of the product and follow the instructions provided by the place of purchase regarding product return or disposal. Consumers seeking additional information may contact: Email: support@divafam.com.