Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,670 in the last 365 days.

Igenbio’s ERGO™ 2.0 Platform Achieves SOC 2 Certification

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Igenbio today announced that ERGO™ 2.0, its flagship bioinformatics and genomics platform, has achieved SOC 2 certification, demonstrating the company’s commitment to high standards of security, availability, and operational integrity.

SOC 2 certification confirms that Igenbio’s systems and processes meet rigorous, independently audited criteria for safeguarding sensitive data. This milestone supports ERGO™ 2.0’s use by enterprise, academic, and government organizations that require strong security and compliance controls.

ERGO™ 2.0 is a systems biology informatics platform centered on comparative genomics, enabling researchers to capture, query, and visualize sequenced genomes at scale. The platform leverages Igenbio’s proprietary algorithms and one of the most comprehensive genomic databases available, integrated with the largest curated collection of microbial metabolic and non-metabolic pathways.

ERGO™ assigns gene functions, integrates genes into biological pathways, and enables the identification of previously unknown or mischaracterized genes, cryptic pathways, and gene products—supporting advanced research across microbiology, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and systems biology.

“Achieving SOC 2 certification is a significant milestone for Igenbio,” said Daniel Schmitt, Vice President of Software Development. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering a secure, scalable, and trusted platform while continuing to advance genomics and systems biology research.”

About Igenbio
Igenbio, Inc. develops genomics and provides bioinformatics and systems biology software solutions that enable genome analysis, functional annotation, and pathway discovery for researchers worldwide.

Vinayak Kapatral
Igenbio, inc
+1 312-733-8485
vinayak@igenbio.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Igenbio’s ERGO™ 2.0 Platform Achieves SOC 2 Certification

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.