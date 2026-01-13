Igenbio’s ERGO™ 2.0 Platform Achieves SOC 2 Certification

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Igenbio today announced that ERGO ™ 2.0, its flagship bioinformatics and genomics platform, has achieved SOC 2 certification, demonstrating the company’s commitment to high standards of security, availability, and operational integrity.SOC 2 certification confirms that Igenbio’s systems and processes meet rigorous, independently audited criteria for safeguarding sensitive data. This milestone supports ERGO™ 2.0’s use by enterprise, academic, and government organizations that require strong security and compliance controls.ERGO™ 2.0 is a systems biology informatics platform centered on comparative genomics, enabling researchers to capture, query, and visualize sequenced genomes at scale. The platform leverages Igenbio’s proprietary algorithms and one of the most comprehensive genomic databases available, integrated with the largest curated collection of microbial metabolic and non-metabolic pathways.ERGO™ assigns gene functions, integrates genes into biological pathways, and enables the identification of previously unknown or mischaracterized genes, cryptic pathways, and gene products—supporting advanced research across microbiology, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and systems biology.“Achieving SOC 2 certification is a significant milestone for Igenbio,” said Daniel Schmitt, Vice President of Software Development. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering a secure, scalable, and trusted platform while continuing to advance genomics and systems biology research.”About IgenbioIgenbio, Inc. develops genomics and provides bioinformatics and systems biology software solutions that enable genome analysis, functional annotation, and pathway discovery for researchers worldwide.

