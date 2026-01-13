Governor Kotek Outlines Next Steps Following Hunger Emergency

Salem, OR — Governor Tina Kotek announced the outcomes from the 60-day hunger emergency declaration and outlined what is next for continuing to address food insecurity. Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits disrupted during the federal government shutdown have been restored, but an analysis of the state’s efforts to address the crisis shows hunger and broader food insecurity persists for many Oregonians facing new federal policy changes and instances of benefits theft.

“Hunger and threats to people’s household budgets were amplified by political dysfunction in Washington, D.C.,” Governor Kotek said. “We acted quickly to help get emergency food to families, restore SNAP benefits as soon as the courts allowed, and support the community organizations that step up every day to feed people. That leadership saved lives — and it sets the standard for how Oregon will continue to respond.”

During the crisis, Governor Kotek led swift, action-oriented efforts to preserve food access for families, seniors, people with disabilities, and working households across the state. Under her direction, Oregon launched a coordinated, multi-agency emergency response that ensured food reached communities when federal benefits were suddenly delayed. The state moved quickly to stabilize the emergency food system, directing $5 million to Oregon Food Bank and its network of community pantries, and $1 million to the nine federally recognized tribes in Oregon. These efforts delivered millions of pounds of food to Oregonians during a critical period.

Executive Order Accomplishments and Takeaways

Under Governor Kotek’s hunger emergency declaration, Oregon mounted a rapid, coordinated statewide response to protect food access after federal SNAP funding was disrupted by the federal government shutdown and legal uncertainty. At the Governor’s direction, state agencies activated emergency operations to ensure families could access food while benefits were delayed and to prepare for rapid benefit issuance once federal funding was restored.

The response connected state agencies, local governments, Tribes, food banks, and community providers into a single coordinated effort, allowing Oregon to move quickly and decisively. As a result of advance planning and scenario mapping, Oregon was among the first states in the nation to issue full SNAP benefits that were delayed once a federal court restored funding, delivering benefits to all SNAP recipients on November 7.

State agencies worked closely with 211info and community partners to ensure people had clear, accurate information about where to find food during the disruption.

Key lessons from the hunger emergency underscore the importance of early coordination, strong local partnerships, clear and consistent communication, and data-driven planning. Mapping food resources statewide improved speed and equity in emergency response, while advance preparedness significantly shortened recovery time for households. These learnings will continue to guide Oregon’s approach to protecting food access and preparing for future disruptions.

"Food is critical to the health and well-being of people across Oregon, and this emergency reinforced how essential timely access to food is for families,” said ODHS Director Liesl Wendt. “I am proud of our staff and partners statewide who worked together to make sure children had food at home, working families had groceries during a time of uncertainty, and older adults and people with disabilities had consistent access to nutrition. We are applying lessons from this response to strengthen food security statewide, working closely with community partners and the Nine Federally Recognized Tribes of Oregon."

Federal Actions and Criminal Activity Continue to Threaten Food Security

Despite these successes, food insecurity remains a serious and ongoing threat. Federal food shipments through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) continue to be delayed into January, with Oregon receiving less than half of normal volumes, placing additional strain on food pantries and community providers. At the same time, harmful federal policies — including provisions in H.R. 1 — is putting SNAP access at risk for thousands of Oregonians.

Federal agencies have also signaled potential new requirements that could disrupt SNAP access, including mandates to reprocess enrollments and warnings to states to prepare for additional yet-undefined policy changes. Oregon has also seen an increase in reports of EBT card skimming theft, meaning that even after benefits make it into people’s accounts, they could still be at risk. All of this creates ongoing uncertainty for families who rely on food assistance and for the community organizations that serve them.

In response, Governor Kotek outlined the road ahead with proposals to the state legislature to protect both access to and integrity in Oregon’s SNAP system:

Fund the transition to chip-enabled EBT cards, strengthening security against skimming and fraud while ensuring SNAP and TANF benefits remain safely in people’s pockets.

Preserve SNAP access in Oregon by seeking legislative investments during the upcoming session to ensure the state implements federal requirements as effectively as possible and mitigates harm to Oregonians.

Specific budget requests are outlined by the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) in their public presentation. The Governor has asked ODHS to advance efficiency efforts to reduce the amount needed for state investments.

A Call to Action: Continue Helping Your Neighbors

When the crisis began, Oregonians stepped up throughout their communities to donate food and volunteer, and Governor Kotek met with philanthropic partners through the Oregon Disaster Funders Network (ODFN), partnering with them to match the state’s $6 million investment to help address the food security needs of Oregonians. The funds will support regional food banks, local food pantries, and community organizations in response to needs of Oregonians during the hunger emergency.

Governor Kotek issued a statewide call to action for all Oregonians to continue to help their neighbors who are struggling to buy food:

Donate. Donate today here or visit: OregonFoodBank.org/SNAP-Gap. Host a fund drive (the Oregon Food Bank has a guide on how to do this). Support the Regional Food Banks in the OFB Network. Oregon’s food bank network buys in bulk and can stretch your dollar further. If you would like to donate food, like canned goods, check in with your local food pantry to see if they are accepting food donations.

Donate today here or visit: OregonFoodBank.org/SNAP-Gap. Host a fund drive (the Oregon Food Bank has a guide on how to do this). Support the Regional Food Banks in the OFB Network. Oregon’s food bank network buys in bulk and can stretch your dollar further. If you would like to donate food, like canned goods, check in with your local food pantry to see if they are accepting food donations. Volunteer. Food banks rely on volunteers to package food, stock shelves, and assist shoppers. Visit Oregon Food Bank’s Food Finder (in 19 languages) to access food today or support your local food pantry. If you would like to donate food, like canned goods, check in with your local food pantry to learn if they are accepting food donations and what they need. Check out volunteer opportunities here.

People who need help finding food can visit needfood.oregon.gov or contact 211info for local resources.

About SNAP in Oregon

SNAP is entirely federally funded and helps more than 1 in 6 people in Oregon — about 18 percent of households — buy groceries. This includes children, working families, older adults and people with disabilities.

Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity, driving an estimated $1.6 billion into Oregon’s economy each year.

ODHS will continue to provide updates through:

ODHS encourages SNAP participants to:

