Scalise Calls Out Democrat Hypocrisy on Lowering Costs

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), and Congressman Mark Messmer (R-Ind.) to call out Congressional Democrats’ record of failure when it comes to lowering costs for hardworking Americans. Leader Scalise also touted the work by President Trump and House Republicans to decrease costs by making housing more affordable, unleashing American energy production, cutting wasteful spending, and addressing increasing health care premiums.

“We have another busy week on the House floor addressing problems that were created under Joe Biden, dealing with cost of living. As our conference chair, Lisa McClain, talked about, we have brought so many bills to start unraveling the damage that Joe Biden created that led to all these cost increases in so many areas, to finally start bringing them down, so we could put more money in the pockets of hardworking Americans. You look at a great housing package last week to lower housing costs. Bills that came out of French Hill's committee to address some of those problems. We have some more bills coming out of the Financial Services Committee to address that problem. This week, we're bringing a number of bills that came out of Education and Workforce to help workers, to help small business owners, to address some of the rules and regulations that added so much to the cost of things when you go buy things all across the spectrum.”

On Democrats’ record of failure on affordability:

“It's really interesting when you hear Democrats yelling and screaming about the cost of things. My question is, where were those Democrats when they were jacking up all those costs on families for four years under Joe Biden? Did Democrats forget, and do they think voters are going to forget, that under Joe Biden for four years, gas prices doubled? Yes, doubled. Did they forget that under Joe Biden for four years, mortgage rates doubled? Where were the Democrats who are complaining now, then when they were helping jack up with all their spending and their corruption that they supported, and then those mortgage rates affected hardworking families under Democrat control here in Washington? Inflation under Joe Biden hit its highest level in 40 years. Where were those Democrats that are talking about it now as it's finally going down? Where were they when they were jacking it up? Interest rates reached their highest level in 22 years. Oh, and by the way, under Joe Biden and Democrats, when they were running this town, real take-home pay by workers had decreased under Biden by $3,000. Less money in your pockets under Joe Biden, and not a word, crickets, from Democrats in Washington.”

On fixing the mess that Joe Biden and Democrats created:

“Now, when you hear them, what they're really complaining about is the fact that Donald Trump is working with a Republican [Congress] to finally mop up the mess they created to lower those costs, think about this: Gas prices at their lowest level in five years. Five years. And by the way, it wasn't just magic and pixie dust that did that. It was real policies that every Democrat voted no on to lower gas prices. We, Republicans, lowered gas prices. Every Democrat voted no. Not most of them, not some of them. Every single one of them.

“We brought a bill to lower health care costs. You've heard a lot about that from Democrats, right? There was a bill on the House floor just a few weeks ago to lower health care costs by 11%, according to CBO. Every single Democrat voted no on that bill.

“Core inflation is at its lowest level today in five years. Five years. Democrats voted against all the bills that we passed to root out waste, fraud, and abuse, which had a lot to do with lowering inflation. Everybody knows when you saw Democrats go on this crazy spending spree for four years, trillions of dollars in new spending, jacking up inflation, we finally said, we're going to get control over spending. And not only that, we're going to root out waste, fraud, and abuse. And guess what? Every Democrat voted no on those bills.

“And by the way, what is the ultimate result for families? And we're just getting started, by the way, we're not even at one year of President Trump's next term in office. Real wages, that's money in your pockets. It was down $3,000 under Joe Biden. Under just the first year of Donald Trump, real wages are up, up, $1,200. More money, real money in the pockets of hardworking families, and every Democrat voted no. I can see why they're yelling and screaming. They don't want the American people to know not only what's happening to finally unravel and mop up the mess they created after four years. They don't want the American people to know that they have voted no every step of the way to fix the mess they created.”

###