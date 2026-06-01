Epoch Automotive in Doylestown upgrades its diagnostic resources with updated GM-compatible software, improving accuracy for modern General Motors vehicles.

Epoch Automotive (NASDAQ:EA)

Updating our GM software allows us to diagnose complex vehicle systems more accurately and communicate findings clearly with customers.” — Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoch Automotive Acquires Updated Software for GM

DOYLESTOWN, PA – Epoch Automotive, an independent auto repair facility serving Bucks County, has acquired updated diagnostic software designed for General Motors vehicles. The upgrade expands access to manufacturer-specific data, system controls, and guided diagnostic procedures, supporting accurate and transparent auto repair in Doylestown.

The updated software allows technicians to interface with GM powertrain systems, electronic control modules, safety technologies, and vehicle communication networks across multiple GM brands. These capabilities improve the identification of drivability issues, electronic faults, and intermittent system concerns commonly found in late-model vehicles.

As vehicle platforms become increasingly software-driven, independent repair facilities must maintain current diagnostic tools to ensure service accuracy. By integrating updated GM-compatible software, the shop provides a local alternative for drivers seeking manufacturer-aligned diagnostics without relying exclusively on dealership service departments.

The facility, located at 243 Harvey Ave Suite 102, Doylestown, PA 18901, United States, services a wide range of American, Asian, and select European vehicles. The GM software update further strengthens the shop’s technical capabilities and supports its continued investment in modern diagnostic technology.

A Word from the Owner

“Updating our GM software allows us to diagnose complex vehicle systems more accurately and communicate findings clearly with customers,” said Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive.

About Epoch Automotive

Epoch Automotive is a full-service independent repair shop in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, offering diagnostics, maintenance, and repair for American, Asian, and select European vehicles. Founded in 2020, the shop emphasizes transparency, detailed digital inspections, and the use of advanced diagnostic systems. With ASE-certified technicians and ongoing investment in updated software platforms, Epoch Automotive provides reliable service solutions for today’s evolving vehicle technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.