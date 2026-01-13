Holsan’s 60th Year: A Global Milestone in Agricultural Sprayers

ÇAYıROVA, KOCAELI PROVINCE, TURKEY, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Holsan enters its 60th year in 2026, the company stands as one of Turkey’s most established manufacturers of professional agricultural sprayers , with a product range that powers farms, orchards, and vineyards across multiple continents. Founded in 1966, Holsan has grown from a local pioneer to an international reference point in orchard sprayers vineyard sprayers , Airblast Sprayers, and jet sprayers.60 years of orchard sprayers innovationHolsan was founded in 1966 in Turkey as the country’s first dedicated manufacturer of agricultural spraying machines, establishing an industrial base for modern crop protection equipment. Over six decades, the company has continuously expanded its portfolio of orchard sprayers to meet the demands of fruit growers facing climate pressure, rising costs, and stricter environmental rules.>>Holsan’s advanced orchard sprayers are engineered to create high speed airflow and fine droplets, providing uniform coverage across leaves and fruit for more effective pesticide and fertilizer application.>>By focusing on airflow dynamics and droplet size, these orchard sprayers help farmers reduce chemical waste, improve absorption, and protect both yield and product quality.Orchard sprayers at the core of Holsan’s identityOrchard sprayers have remained central to Holsan’s identity, serving farms ranging from small family orchards to large export oriented operations. As part of its 60th year, Holsan highlights its orchard sprayer technology as a symbol of how Turkish engineering contributes to global food security.>>Continuous R&D on fan design, nozzle layout, and tank ergonomics keeps Holsan competitive in the global orchard sprayers market.>>Mounted sprayers, trailed sprayer models, and tractor mounted sprayer configurations allow growers to choose solutions that best fit tree spacing, terrain, and machinery fleets.Vineyard sprayers driving sustainable viticultureAlongside its orchard solutions, Holsan is recognized for high performance vineyard sprayers that support precision chemical application in vineyards worldwide. Vineyard crops demand targeted spraying due to narrow rows, sensitive leaves, and disease pressure, making equipment design a critical factor in yield and quality.>>Holsan’s vineyard sprayers are built to handle tight spaces while maintaining even distribution, helping viticulturists manage pests and fungi efficiently with minimal drift.>>By integrating pressure control and carefully calibrated nozzles, these vineyard sprayers improve coverage on both sides of the vine canopy, promoting healthier growth and more consistent grape clusters.Vineyard sprayers and global growthAs demand for high quality wine and table grapes has expanded, Holsan’s vineyard sprayers have supported growers in Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. The company’s 60th anniversary messaging positions vineyard sprayers as proof of its ability to adapt Turkish engineering to different climates and regulatory environments.>>Tractor mounted sprayer and mounted sprayers options allow vineyards with limited tractor power to still leverage professional grade machinery.>>The inclusion of precision spraying systems aligns Holsan with global trends toward data driven, sustainable viticulture.Agricultural sprayers and the evolution of modern farmingFrom its founding, Holsan has focused on agricultural sprayers as tools that boost productivity, reduce labor, and support more sustainable use of crop protection products. Modern agricultural sprayers go far beyond manual equipment, incorporating high pressure pumps, sophisticated nozzles, and optimized tank design.>>Holsan’s Agricultural Sprayers portfolio spans orchard sprayers, vineyard sprayers, Airblast Sprayers, mounted sprayers, trailed sprayer solutions, tractor mounted sprayer models, and specialized jet sprayers.>>These machines help farmers cover large areas quickly while maintaining precise application rates, lowering both operational costs and environmental impact.Airblast Sprayers and jet sprayers at the forefrontA key area of innovation over Holsan’s 60 year journey is the development of Airblast Sprayers and jet sprayers designed for demanding conditions. A key area of innovation over Holsan's 60 year journey is the development of Airblast Sprayers and jet sprayers designed for demanding conditions. Airblast systems use powerful airflow to carry droplets deep into dense foliage, making them ideal for orchards and vineyards with complex canopies.>>Holsan airblast sprayers and turbo atomizers are engineered to increase spraying speed and efficiency in large agricultural fields, improving coverage while reducing passes.>>Jet sprayers expand the range further, providing targeted application for specific crops and row configurations where reach and penetration are critical.60th anniversary focus: reliability, precision, and farmer centric designHolsan's 60th year highlights three themes: reliability in harsh field environments, precision in spraying, and farmer centric design across its orchard sprayers, vineyard sprayers, and broader agricultural sprayers lineup.>>Robust frames, corrosion resistant components, and easy service layouts contribute to long service life and lower maintenance costs for Holsan equipment.>>Ergonomic interfaces, clear controls, and compatibility with different tractor classes make it simpler for operators to adopt advanced Airblast Sprayers, mounted sprayers, and trailed sprayer systems.Precision spraying systems for data driven agricultureIn line with global trends, Holsan has also emphasized precision spraying systems that support tailored application strategies based on crop type, disease pressure, and local regulations.holsan+1>>Precision Spraying Systems from Holsan are designed to help users optimize dosage, reduce drift, and minimize environmental impact, all while protecting yield.>>Integrated with the company's orchard sprayers and vineyard sprayers, these solutions show how a 60 year old manufacturer can still push innovation in agricultural sprayers.Looking ahead: Holsan's role in the future of agricultural sprayersAs Holsan marks six decades in 2026, the company positions its orchard sprayers, vineyard sprayers, and agricultural sprayers as platforms for future technologies, including smarter controls and more sustainable spraying methods.>>Holsan's 60 year legacy is built on responding to farmer needs with reliable Airblast Sprayers, mounted sprayers, trailed sprayer models, tractor mounted sprayer options, and jet sprayers tailored to different crops and terrains.>>By combining experience from 1966 onward with ongoing R&D, the company aims to remain a reference brand in orchard sprayers and vineyard sprayers for the next generation of growers.

