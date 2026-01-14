The Plastic Surgery Center Has Been Reviewed & Approved By NJ Top Docs Based on Merit

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved multiple physicians at The Plastic Surgery Center based on merit.

NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved multiple physicians at The Plastic Surgery Center based on merit for 2025. NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved multiple physicians at The Plastic Surgery Center based on merit for 2025. Building on this recognition of excellence, Monmouth County has officially welcomed a new destination for advanced, patient-centered healthcare with the grand opening of their new medical facility in Red Bank, NJ.The newly constructed 14,500-square-foot facility, located at 331 Newman Springs Road, represents a major milestone in the organization's mission to deliver world-class care through innovation, collaboration, and compassionate service.This modern medical hub is designed to house top-tier specialists across a variety of disciplines, including plastic surgery, reconstructive surgery , hand surgery, and breast surgery — all under one roof. With a focus on a seamless and supportive patient experience, the new center combines surgical excellence with a personalized, team-based approach to care.“This has been a dream in the making for a long time,” Dr. Michael Rose, the managing partner for the Plastic Surgery Center, said at the ribbon-cutting. “And to finally stand here, surrounded by colleagues, patients, friends, and community members, is incredibly special.” Dr. Rose went on to thank the staff, leadership, community and patients who have trusted them along the way and spoke about their mission to bring together the leading experts in plastic, reconstructive, hand, and specialty surgery in one convenient location for collaborative care.“We’re proud to be recognized globally for the work we do — but we’re even prouder to do it right here in New Jersey,” Rose said. “As a surgeon and partner in this practice, I’m incredibly proud of the team we’ve built — and the lives we’ve had the privilege to change.”“Today marks a new chapter,” Dr. Rose continued. “And we’re just getting started.”With the opening of the new Red Bank location, patients now have even greater access to the compassionate, transformative care that defines The Plastic Surgery Center’s legacy — care that helps individuals not only heal, but thrive.To learn more about The Plastic Surgery Center, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/theplasticsurgerycentermonmouthcounty/ About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

