Dr. Carlos Mata of Natural Results Plastic Surgery Awarded As 2025 AZ Top Doc

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AZ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Carlos Mata, MD of Natural Results Plastic Surgery as a 2025 AZ Top Doc, recognizing his outstanding credentials, experience, and commitment to patient-centered care. A Harvard-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Dr. Mata brings more than two decades of experience and has performed over 20,000 surgical procedures throughout his career.Fluent in both English and Spanish, Dr. Mata is widely known for his personalized approach to care and his belief that every patient deserves results aligned with their individual goals and natural sense of beauty. His philosophy emphasizes precision, artistry, and compassion, with a focus on outcomes that appear balanced, refined, and authentic.Dr. Mata’s passion for plastic surgery began in medical school, where he was drawn to the specialty’s breadth and complexity, spanning reconstructive surgery, trauma care, aesthetic procedures, and cancer reconstruction. He often describes plastic surgeons as “a surgeon’s surgeon,” reflecting the comprehensive training required and the trust placed in the specialty by other physicians.That perspective was further shaped by four years of service as a U.S. Army plastic surgeon, during which Dr. Mata treated patients with severe traumatic and disfiguring injuries. This experience reinforced a meticulous, detail-oriented approach to reconstruction and a deep understanding of the emotional impact surgical outcomes can have on patients, particularly when it comes to minimizing visible scarring.In 2017, Dr. Mata founded Natural Results Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale with a mission to help patients be their own kind of beautiful. The practice features a fully accredited on-site surgical center where Dr. Mata performs procedures including breast augmentation, mommy makeovers, body contouring, and his signature Scottsdale Skinny technique. He also maintains hospital privileges for specialized procedures such as rhinoplasty and breast reconstruction.Complementing the surgical practice is a full-service medical spa offering non-surgical treatments including Botox, dermal fillers, laser therapies, facials, and sexual wellness services, all provided under Dr. Mata’s medical direction. The med spa team is led by Nurse Scottsdale, who trained directly under Dr. Mata and other leading industry experts.Beyond his Scottsdale practice, Dr. Mata is committed to global medical mission work, traveling to underserved communities to provide reconstructive surgeries such as cleft lip repairs and cyst removals. These humanitarian efforts reflect his ongoing dedication to using medicine as a tool for healing and transformation.Whether caring for patients locally or abroad, Dr. Mata remains focused on delivering natural-looking results, meaningful outcomes, and an exceptional standard of care.To learn more about Dr. Mata, please visit his website: https://aztopdocs.com/doctors/natural-results-plastic-surgery/ ---About UsAZ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Arizona online in an easy to use format. AZ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.AZ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@AZTopDocs.com and/or visit www.AZTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

