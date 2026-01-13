Todd K. Schild, DDS Approved As 2025 NJ Top Dentist

Todd K. Schild, DDS

Dr. Todd K. Schild recognized by NJ Top Dentists for excellence in patient-centered dental care.

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd K. Schild, DDS of Paramount Dental Arts has been reviewed and approved based on merit for 2025 by NJ Top Dentists.Dr. Schild founded Paramount Dental Arts in 2016 with a clear and compassionate vision: to create a dental practice where patient comfort, trust, and personalized care come first. Known for his warm demeanor, attentive listening, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Dr. Schild has built a reputation for combining clinical precision with a genuinely caring touch.A proud Bergen County native, Dr. Schild graduated Magna Cum Laude from Saint Peter’s University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology before earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Creighton University School of Dentistry in Omaha, Nebraska. His academic achievements reflect the same dedication and drive that define his approach to patient care today.Dr. Schild remains deeply committed to staying at the forefront of modern dentistry. Through ongoing education and collaboration with leading industry experts, he continually adopts the latest advancements in dental technology and treatment methods. This dedication to lifelong learning allows him to deliver care that is not only advanced and precise, but also reassuring and patient-centered—helping every individual feel confident and at ease throughout their treatment.At Paramount Dental Arts, Dr. Schild leads a skilled and compassionate team that shares his belief that dentistry should be as comfortable as it is effective. Each patient is treated like family, with personalized treatment plans designed to meet their unique needs and goals.Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Schild is passionate about giving back to others. He has volunteered his time to meaningful community service efforts, including building homes in Appalachia and providing dental care for underserved children through OneWorld clinics.Dr. Schild credits his success to both his exceptional team and his commitment to delivering compassionate, patient-focused care. His blend of advanced expertise, integrity, and genuine kindness continues to define Paramount Dental Arts as a trusted home for healthy, confident smiles.For more information about Dr. Todd K. Schild or to schedule an appointment at Paramount Dental Arts, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drtoddschild ---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

