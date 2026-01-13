Ilham Aliyev inspected reconstruction progress in Chapar Village, Aghdara district

AZERBAIJAN, January 13 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the village of Chapar in the Aghdara district to review the reconstruction and development works undertaken there.

Elchin Yusubov, Special Representative of the President in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, provided the head of state with a detailed briefing on the progress of reconstruction in the village.

Chapar village is situated in the Imarat Garvand administrative territorial unit of Aghdara district, on the southeastern slopes of the Karabakh mountain range. It is home to historical fortress and temple architectural monuments. The village was liberated from occupation following the anti-terror operation carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in 2023.

Currently, there are 104 private houses in Chapar. Of these, 41 were deemed beyond repair, while 63 were found partially usable. To date, 40 houses have been fully commissioned, with an additional 23 scheduled for restoration by the end of the year. In the initial phase of the "Great Return" program, 26 families (96 people) have already resettled in the village.

Considerable work has been completed to address social needs. Three existing transformers and associated power lines have been rehabilitated, new electricity, natural gas, and telecommunications lines have been installed, a modern water supply network has been created, water reservoirs have been restored, and approximately 6 kilometers of internal village roads have been fully rebuilt. A newly landscaped park will soon be made available for residents' use.

Following the briefing, President Ilham Aliyev visited the family of Kamala Dadashova, one of the families who have relocated to the village, and inquired about their living conditions.

Kamala Dadashova, who expressed immense pride in returning to her native land, conveyed her deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state once again congratulated Kamala Dadashova on the occasion of moving into her new home.