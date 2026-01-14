UK Cyber Security Group Expands Cyber Essentials Support for UK Businesses

UK Businesses with Cyber Essentials See 80% Fewer Cyber Insurance Claims, Says Government Study | #CyberSecurity

SWADLINCOTE, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A government impact evaluation reports that organizations with Cyber Essentials certification submit 80 percent fewer cyber insurance claims than comparable businesses without certification. This result shows that the program actively reduces cybersecurity incidents and supports stronger business continuity.The UK Government promotes Cyber Essentials certification and helps organisations implement basic security measures to protect against common online threats such as malware, ransomware, phishing, and unauthorised access. Organisations that earn this certification demonstrate commitment to safeguarding data, systems, and customer trust.As a registered Cyber Essentials certifying body, UK Cyber Security Group guides businesses of all sizes through every step of the certification process. Businesses typically start by assessing and preparing, then complete the self-assessment questionnaire, and finally have a certification body review their submission. Most organisations finish certification in two to four weeks, depending on their size and readiness (Cyber Essentials: Where to Start, 2025). The team ensures each business receives the right level of guidance, providing self-assessment support, remote assistance, or on-site support as needed. Clients can choose from the following certification options:DIY Secure is best for businesses with strong internal IT security expertise. With this option, organisations manage the entire Cyber Essentials certification process themselves, using their own cybersecurity knowledge. Basic guidance is provided only for clarification and common questions. Choose DIY Secure if your team can complete all certification steps with minimal external assistance.Guided Secure is for businesses with some IT expertise that would benefit from expert guidance. This option includes remote support from consultants throughout the certification process. Guidance is structured; a consultant helps address company-specific needs at every stage until certification is achieved. Choose Guided Secure if your team requires ongoing specialist support to navigate all steps confidently.We deliver essential cybersecurity certification and compliance support, including IASME Cyber Assurance and ISO 27001. We also offer free resources to help organisations prepare for certification and strengthen security.Get started with Cyber Essentials certification—visit https://www.ukcybersecurity.co.uk/compliance-services/cyber-essentials/ or contact us for a free consultation and Cybersecurity Checklist.About UK Cyber Security Group LtdUK Cyber Security Group Ltd helps organisations achieve strong cybersecurity and compliance through certification and protection services.

