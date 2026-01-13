QNA Drives Global Collaboration on Digital Payment Security

PSS 2026 Series Locations and Dates

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following phenomenal success in cities such as Mumbai, Riyadh, Johannesburg, Cairo and Dubai, the summit series is set to expand to Sydney and Tokyo.QNA, a trusted leader in the global events industry, has announced the continued expansion of its flagship Payment Security Summit series, organised in partnership with the PCI Security Standards Council. Following successful editions across key international markets such as Mumbai, Riyadh, Johannesburg, Cairo and Dubai, the upcoming phase of the summit will extend its global footprint with the addition of Sydney and Tokyo, reinforcing its role as a premier forum for advancing secure digital payments worldwide.The Payment Security Summit is a niche, invitation-only series focused on the evolving digital payments ecosystem, bringing together senior stakeholders from government, regulatory bodies, financial institutions, payment networks, fintech companies and cybersecurity leaders. Since its inception, the summit has become a much-anticipated platform for informed discussion, debate and collaboration on payment security, regulatory alignment and the future direction of digital payments. The Payment Security Summit has consistently drawn over 1,000 attendees across all of its editions, including leading Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs) and senior professionals from across the payment security and digital payments ecosystem. The summit’s global impact is reinforced by support from leading sponsors across digital payments, cybersecurity and information security, reflecting the industry-wide recognition of its strategic importance.To date, the summit has reflected the rapid growth and regional diversity of digital payment adoption. Each edition is curated to address market-specific challenges and opportunities, while maintaining a strong global perspective rooted in internationally recognized security standards.A defining feature of the Payment Security Summit is its collaboration with key government entities such as the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the UAE Banks Federation, Cyber E71, Al Etihad Payments, National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Egypt), Egyptian Fintech Association, ISACA Chapters, Cybersecurity Association of India, Data Security Council of India, and regulators and national organizations in each host country. These partnerships ensure that discussions are grounded in real-world policy and regulatory considerations, enabling meaningful engagement between public- and private-sector stakeholders and supporting the development of resilient, trusted payment infrastructures.Over the course of the series, the summit has featured eminent speakers and senior officials from key government entities and national institutions, further reinforcing its credibility and influence. Notable speakers have included H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council; Nitin Bhatnagar, Regional Director, PCI Security Standards Council, Dr. Mohamed Kamal, Director – Cybersecurity, Ministry of Finance, Government of Egypt; Musaed Alshammari, Director of Cyber Operations, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Hani Abdel Karim Bani Amer, Head of Information Security at Al Etihad Payments, among others. Their participation has provided critical regulatory, policy and operational insights into securing national and regional digital payment ecosystems.The summit agenda addresses some of the most pressing issues shaping the payments landscape today, including payment data security, fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, cloud security, tokenisation, and managing emerging cyber risks. With digital transactions increasing in volume and complexity, the forum enables stakeholders to align on strategies that protect consumers, businesses, and financial systems.The inclusion of Sydney and Tokyo marks a strategic milestone for the summit series. Both cities are recognised as major financial and technology hubs with advanced digital payment adoption and mature regulatory environments. Their addition enables deeper cross-regional knowledge exchange and reflects the summit’s commitment to addressing both established and fast-evolving markets.Beyond keynote sessions and panel discussions, the Payment Security Summit is known for its closed-door roundtables and interactive formats, encouraging candid dialogue among decision-makers. This approach has contributed to the summit’s reputation as a trusted forum for shaping policy perspectives, industry collaboration and long-term payment security strategies.As digital payments continue to transform economies worldwide, QNA and PCI remain focused on enabling secure, interoperable and future-ready payment ecosystems. With an expanding global presence and strong institutional partnerships, the Payment Security Summit is set to play an increasingly influential role in defining the way forward for digital payments.

