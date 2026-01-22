MojoAuth Surpasses Half-Billion Logins, Launches AI-Native Console for Developers

Passwordless authentication platform onboards 5,000+ companies in 2025 as enterprise demand accelerates

We built MojoAuth from the ground up for passwordless—not as an afterthought bolted onto password infrastructure” — Dev Kumar, CEO of MojoAuth

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MojoAuth, the enterprise passwordless authentication platform, today announced it now manages over 500 million logins across its customer base and has launched a redesigned AI-native console that enables developers to deploy passwordless authentication in hours rather than months.The company also revealed it onboarded more than 5,000 new companies and 20,000 developers in 2025, reflecting growing enterprise demand for alternatives to traditional password systems amid rising credential-based attacks AI Companies Drive AdoptionA significant portion of MojoAuth's growth has come from AI-native companies seeking authentication infrastructure that matches their development velocity. Startups building large language model applications, AI content platforms, and machine learning tools are choosing MojoAuth to avoid the months-long implementation cycles typical of legacy identity providers."AI companies operate differently—they ship fast, scale unpredictably, and can't afford to spend engineering cycles on authentication infrastructure," said Dev Kumar, CEO of MojoAuth. "We're seeing founders who want enterprise-grade security without enterprise-grade complexity or cost."AI-Native Console Cuts Implementation TimeThe new console uses AI-assisted configuration to help developers deploy passwordless authentication significantly faster than legacy identity platforms. Companies can now go live with phone authentication, WhatsApp login, email OTP, passkeys, and social authentication providers including Google, Apple, and Facebook through a single OIDC-compliant integration."We built MojoAuth from the ground up for passwordless—not as an afterthought bolted onto password infrastructure," said Kumar. "The new console reflects our focus on getting developers to production quickly without sacrificing enterprise-grade security."LogicBalls: From 4K to 250K Users in Eight MonthsThe platform's scalability was demonstrated by LogicBalls, a hallucination-free AI content platform that enables users to create accurate, reliable content at scale. The company grew from 4,000 to 250,000 monthly active users within eight months of implementing MojoAuth.LogicBalls eliminated 100% of password reset support tickets—previously 35% of all support volume—and reduced authentication time from 23 seconds to 4 seconds per login. The company now operates across 50 countries using six different passwordless methods through a single MojoAuth integration."Implementing MojoAuth was one of the best architectural decisions we made this year," said Govind Kumar, Chief Technology Officer at LogicBalls. "We went from handling 140 password reset tickets monthly to zero—completely eliminating that support burden as we scaled 62x." Enterprise CIAM for High-Growth ApplicationsMojoAuth supports unlimited logins with enterprise SLAs guaranteeing 99.999% uptime and capacity for up to 500,000 logins per second. The platform's MojoShield Zero-Store architecture never stores passwords or personally identifiable information (PII), eliminating database breach risk entirely.Key capabilities include:- Multi-method authentication: Passkeys, magic links, email OTP, SMS OTP, WhatsApp OTP, and social login- Enterprise SSO: SAML 2.0 and JWT integration for unified authentication across applications- Global infrastructure: Sub-350ms authentication latency worldwide- Compliance: HIPAA, GDPR, SOC 2, and PCI-compliant architectureMarket ContextIndustry analysts project the passwordless authentication market will reach $82 billion by 2034. Gartner estimates over 50% of workforce authentication and 20% of customer logins are now passwordless. Major technology companies including Microsoft, Google, and Apple made passkeys default for new accounts in 2025, accelerating enterprise adoption.For MojoAuth's complete analysis of passwordless authentication trends, visit: https://mojoauth.com/white-papers/passkeys-passwordless-authentication-handbook/ About MojoAuthMojoAuth provides enterprise-grade passwordless authentication for developers and high-growth companies. The platform enables businesses to eliminate passwords through a unified API supporting passkeys, OTP, magic links, and social authentication. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, MojoAuth serves customers across SaaS, e-commerce, fintech, healthcare, and media industries worldwide.Website: https://mojoauth.com Case Studies: https://mojoauth.com/case-studies/ Data and Research Reports: https://mojoauth.com/data-and-research-reports/ Documentation: https://docs.mojoauth.com

Passwordless Auth with MojoAuth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.