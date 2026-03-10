Steve Andrews Introduces See the Light, Kiss the Ground, a Novel Bringing Vietnam War to Life Through a Soldier’s Eyes

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Readers looking for an authentic and emotionally raw portrayal of the Vietnam War will find “See the Light, Kiss the Ground” a must-read. This docu-novel by Steve Andrews, a Vietnam War veteran, straddles two paths, providing a non-traditional blend of non-fiction and fiction that pairs historical reporting with a gripping story.Mike Mitchell is a young, inexperienced Staff Sergeant thrown into the heart of the Vietnam War in 1970. The book follows him as he navigates the brutal realities of combat that eventually transform him into a battle-hardened veteran. He survives booby-traps and ambushes, struggles up muddy mountain trails carrying a heavy pack, fights off heat exhaustion and monsoon rains, and works with officers good and bad.Combat becomes a job, seasoned with gallows humor. Over time, Mitchell and his fellow grunts become proficient killers. Eventually they confront not just enemy soldiers but reflections about those killings. Then a questionable shooting and too much “friendly fire” shatter everything.The book moves between Mitchell’s experiences in the free-fire zone and historical events such as Nixon’s Cambodia invasion, the Kent State protests, the My Lai trial, and racial struggles that all divide the country. Relying on a unique mix of fiction and non-fiction, it gives readers a full picture of this pivotal period in history.“It’s not just a book about the Vietnam War, it’s about the journey of soldiers who fought and survived, and what they carry home with them when their 365-day stint is over, set against the backdrop of a nation divided over their mission,” says Andrews.See the Light, Kiss the Ground captures both the physical violence of war and the scars it leaves behind. Through Mitchell’s eyes, readers get inside the minds of those who fought, told with the authenticity only a veteran could bring.For Readers Who LoveHistorical War Fiction / Docu-Novels / Gritty Combat Stories / Real-World Historical Context / Veteran Stories / Moral Injury and Survivor’s GuiltAbout the AuthorSteve Andrews is a Vietnam War veteran who served with the 4th Battalion, 3rd Regiment, 11th Brigade, Americal Division during 1970. His experiences in the war zone form the foundation of See the Light, Kiss the Ground. Andrews spent eight years writing this book, drawing on personal combat experience and historical research to tell a story that is both honest and deeply human.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.