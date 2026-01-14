Uniteam Group Teams Up With Coneksion for Streamlined Carrier Connectivity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are pleased to announce our cooperation with Uniteam to deliver streamlined ocean carrier connectivity inside the Uniteam Group’s TMS MagnaShip®, giving its customers immediate access to a vast network of pre-connected ocean carriers and enabling the full ocean messaging cycle - booking requests and confirmations, shipping Instructions, VGM and real-time track & trace” - to be executed directly from the TMS.

The foundation of the cooperation is a multi-carrier connectivity solution built on Coneksion’s RAPIDS Carrier Connectivity Layer (CCL), which is already connected to major ocean carriers. With this solution, MagnaShip® exchanges data with carriers via a single, secure API endpoint, removing the need for costly point-to-point integrations and allowing Uniteam Group to focus engineering effort on product experience and customer workflows. The solution is highly flexible and allows specific carriers to be added on request if they are not yet in Coneksion’s ecosystem. For Uniteam Group customers this means the ability to manage ocean freight end-to-end inside the TMS, with fewer manual handoffs, faster booking cycles, and improved shipment visibility.

Delivered as a white-glove service, Coneksion handles the heavy lifting of message and data harmonization, translating carrier formats and rules into the data model Uniteam Group requires. Carriers already in Coneksion’s network become immediately available to Uniteam clients, and new carriers or additional message types can be introduced without changes to Uniteam Group’s core platform.

“We’re delighted to team up with Coneksion. With carrier connectivity delivered as a managed service, MagnaShip® customers can execute the full ocean messaging cycle - from booking to shipping instructions, VGM and track & trace - directly in one workflow, without costly point-to-point integrations. That lets Uniteam keep engineering focus on product experience and customer outcomes,” said Michael Sandberg, Partner & COO, Uniteam Group.

“Coneksion’s RAPIDS CCL was built to remove integration bottlenecks for our customers, letting them focus on their business instead of doing integrations,” said Geesche Laksola, CPO, Coneksion. “By streamlining carrier onboarding, we enable customers like Uniteam Group to scale fast, as customer integrations can take as little as one day, which lets Uniteam Group grow business quickly while their customers enjoy a seamless, enterprise-grade execution experience.”

ABOUT UNITEAM GROUP

Uniteam Group is a logistics technology company developing MagnaShip®, a modular transport management platform designed for freight forwarders and logistics service providers. MagnaShip® brings operations, documentation, cost control and finance into one coherent workflow across multi-modal transport.

With configurable processes, shared templates and a strong integration layer, Uniteam Group helps customers standardise execution across countries and business units while retaining the flexibility needed for local carrier and partner requirements.

For more information, please visit www.uniteamgroup.com

ABOUT CONEKSION®

Coneksion® is a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain. Built on technologies such as the Coneksion Common Carrier Layer (CCL) and our proprietary iPaaS, our solutions enable seamless multi-carrier collaboration across ocean, air, road, and parcel, among other use cases.

We help shippers, BCOs, logistics service providers, and logistics technology providers streamline data exchange with carriers and other partners, improving end-to-end efficiency.

Coneksion® operates globally, with offices in Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit www.coneksion.com

