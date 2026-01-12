Houston VA adopts advanced robotic surgery technology for Veterans

Revolutionizing care

Veterans at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) in Houston will now experience enhanced surgical outcomes and quicker recovery times, thanks to the addition of two state-of-the-art surgical robots. The facility recently became the first VA to implement the new da Vinci 5 robotic systems, designed to improve precision and control in minimally invasive procedures.

“The new surgical robots allow our surgeons to see, work and now ‘feel’ inside the body through fewer, smaller and more precise incisions,” said Jeffery Jones, chief of urology. “We are thrilled to introduce this breakthrough technology, enabling us to provide our Veterans with top-tier health care and optimal outcomes.”

A Veteran success story

Veteran Brian McDaniel from Tomball, Texas, was the first Veteran whose surgeons utilized the new da Vinci 5 Robotic system at MEDVAMC. McDaniel, who served in the 1990s, says he is already on the road to recovery and seeing improvements in his quality of life after his abdominal surgery.

“Even though I just had the surgery last week, I’m already on the road to recovery,” he said. “My acid reflux is already better, and I’m looking forward to getting better sleep and increasing my activity.”

The new advanced surgical robots at MEDVAMC are truly revolutionizing surgical care. Equipped with high-definition cameras, flexible robotic arms and innovative feedback technology, these robots give surgeons a sense of touch through vibrations and other sensations. This helps surgeons gauge the pressure they are applying, leading to more precise procedures.

Jones mentioned that this technology will reduce risks for Veterans and potentially lead to faster, more complete recoveries. “This new technology is incredibly precise and quick; it truly is a game changer for us and our Veterans,” Jones said. “We’re excited to be the first VA to integrate this remarkable technology into Veteran care.”

Jones, who also serves as a professor at Baylor College of Medicine and is a former Navy flight surgeon, believes the educational benefits of the new robotic systems will be invaluable for VA surgeons.

“These robots use artificial intelligence to analyze various aspects of surgical performance, like the number of movements and the pressure applied,” he explained. “Even seasoned physicians like myself can gain valuable insights from this data.”

Robotic-assisted surgeries enable physicians to operate through tiny incisions, approximately 1 to 2 centimeters in size. This often allows for closures with minimal stitches or even just a bandage, significantly reducing scarring, recovery time and pain for patients. The new surgical robots feature 150 design innovations and possess 10,000 times the computing power of previous systems.

Dr. Samir Awad, chief of surgery, pointed out that robotic systems have been part of operating rooms for decades and have continuously evolved to assist in increasingly complex procedures.

“We are always looking for ways to achieve better patient outcomes,” Awad said. “These new robotic surgical systems offer an incredible tool that results in smaller incisions, less pain and quicker recoveries for our Veterans. Our Veterans deserve world-class care, and we are honored to provide it to them.”

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.