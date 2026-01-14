The Players Impact Acquires Ledgex to Power TPI Pulse Pro The Players Impact (TPI), a pioneering platform dedicated to empowering professional athletes and entrepreneurs through education, community, and investment.

Transforming the Future of Wealth Technology and Alternative Investment Access

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Players Impact (TPI), a pioneering platform dedicated to empowering professional athletes and entrepreneurs through education, community, and investment, today announced the acquisition of Ledgex , a premier financial technology firm known for delivering cutting-edge solutions for multi-asset portfolio management and data aggregation.The acquisition represents a significant step forward in TPI’s mission to democratize access to sophisticated wealth infrastructure for a new generation of investors, professional athletes, entertainers, and founders who are reshaping the definition of wealth and legacy.Ledgex’s proprietary platform, used by some of the most sophisticated family offices and allocators, will be fully integrated into TPI’s growing suite of services, offering a seamless and transparent experience to manage alternative investments, monitor performance, and evaluate opportunities across asset classes.“With the acquisition of Ledgex, we’re not just expanding our platform: we’re changing the landscape,” said Tracy Deforge, Founder and CEO of The Players Impact. “For too long, world-class financial tools have been reserved for institutions and ultra-high-net-worth gatekeepers. TPI Pulse Pro is about giving athletes, families and their advisors a single source of truth—one dashboard that brings clarity to total wealth, across public and private assets, while still preserving flexibility, discretion, and control”“This is a strategic and values-aligned partnership,” said John Cahaly, Chairman of Ledgex. “We believe in putting power and control into the hands of the investor. TPI’s unique ability to build trust and community among athlete and entrepreneur investors is the perfect match for our technology. Together, we’re building a future where access, data, and decision-making are no longer a privilege, but a right.”The acquisition marks a pivotal expansion in TPI’s long-term vision to redefine the intersection of sports, business, and finance. As athletes and creators increasingly become builders, investors, and owners, TPI is now uniquely positioned to provide the infrastructure that supports them—from education to execution.About The Players ImpactThe Players Impact is a venture platform and community designed for professional athletes and entrepreneurs who seek to shape their legacy through business and investment. With a focus on education, access, and collaboration, TPI empowers its members to become influential participants in innovation and capital markets.About LedgexLedgex is a financial technology company that provides advanced portfolio management and data aggregation tools designed for complex, multi-asset class investors. Founded by investment professionals, Ledgex helps clients gain clarity, streamline workflows, and make better investment decisions.

