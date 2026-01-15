Veritize™ Introduces the Engine That Certifies Truth in the Digital Economy

Made in USA Inc. Logo CERTIFIED TRUTH USA CERTIFIED TRUTH VERITIZE ENGINE

Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW) unveils its Verification & Compliance Engine, redefining how trust is established across supply chains, regulation, and AI.

Truth cannot depend on promises anymore. It must be certified at the moment it is created. Veritize™ makes trust programmable, enforceable, and scalable.” — Michelle Tan, Co-Founder, Made in USA Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As counterfeit goods surge, compliance costs rise, and artificial intelligence systems increasingly rely on unverifiable data, a new challenge is confronting global commerce. Immutability alone does not create trust.

Today, Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW) announced the expansion of its Veritize™ Verification and Compliance Engine, the institutional core of its Data Wallet™ infrastructure, designed to certify truth before it is ever written to the blockchain.

“Most traceability systems record data permanently, but they do not guarantee that what was recorded was true,” said Michelle Tan, Co-Founder of Made in USA Inc. “Veritize™ changes that by verifying events before they become records. This is the difference between storing data and certifying truth.”

Beyond Immutable Records, Certified Truth

Across industries, digital ledgers have delivered permanence but not proof. Errors, manipulation, and fraud can persist indefinitely if unchecked data enters the system.

Veritize™ introduces a pre-ledger verification layer that evaluates every real-world event against facility authorization, operator credential validation, supplier and component provenance, process integrity, environmental and safety thresholds, and regulatory compliance rules.

Only when verification conditions are met does the system issue a cryptographic signature, allowing the event to be anchored on the chain and added to a Data Wallet™ record.

If verification fails, events are automatically flagged, blocked, or escalated for audit review, transforming compliance from a retrospective process into a real-time assurance layer.

Trusted Data Begins at the Source

At the core of the platform is a simple principle. Truth must be born trusted.

Veritize™ ensures data originates directly from the source device, machine, or system where events occur. Before transmission, data is hashed locally, identity is verified in the browser, authorization is validated in real time, and integrity is sealed cryptographically.

For high-assurance workflows, the platform supports multi-signature authorization, enabling operators, supervisors, and compliance authorities to co-sign critical events before final ledger anchoring.

The result is provably authentic data at birth, not just immutable data after the fact.

Continuous Audit and Real-Time Compliance

Unlike traditional inspection models, Veritize™ enables real-time compliance dashboards, immutable audit trails, automated violation alerts, product-level provenance records, and facility certification histories.

This transforms compliance from a manual, cost-center-based process into a continuous cryptographic audit system, reducing risk for enterprises, strengthening regulatory oversight, and increasing transparency for consumers.

A Universal Standard for Certified Truth

The Verification and Compliance Engine is designed to scale across industries, including manufacturing origin verification, food and pharmaceutical traceability, carbon and nutrient credit validation, intellectual property protection, real-world asset tokenization, and government and procurement compliance.

By standardizing verification logic, Veritize™ establishes a universal protocol for certified physical-to-digital truth, enabling trust to scale alongside data.

About Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW)

Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW) is building a national-grade data integrity infrastructure for commerce, regulation, and artificial intelligence. Guided by its principles, TRUST BUT CERTIFY™ and TRUTH MATTERS®, the company delivers verified data systems through its Veritize™ platform and Data Wallet™ technology, enabling proof of origin, compliance, and authenticity at scale.

Learn more at https://madeinusa.one

Powered by Rootz™ and Veritze™ technologies

MADE IN USA DATA WALLET

