Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW) Highlights Growing National Security Risks Linked to Counterfeit Supply Chains

Company emphasizes verification technology as counterfeit goods increasingly threaten U.S. national security and trusted commerce.

Counterfeit goods are no longer a trade issue—they are a national security risk. Verification must scale faster than fraud to protect U.S. supply chains.” — Michelle Tan, Made in USA Inc (co-founder)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in USA Inc. warns counterfeit imports risk U.S. security and introduces Data Wallet™ verification to secure manufacturing provenance and trust

The company points to rising counterfeit threats involving embedded electronics and introduces the Product Data Wallet concept to verify the supply chain.

Counterfeit and falsely labeled goods are increasingly being treated as a supply chain integrity issue with national security implications. In many cases, counterfeit products may include embedded electronic components such as microchips, cameras, wireless modules, or processors, which can increase the risk of unauthorized surveillance, data exposure, or system compromise. These concerns are particularly relevant for defense procurement, government contracting, and critical infrastructure industries.

Recent federal enforcement actions and public reporting on foreign economic espionage have further underscored the need to strengthen U.S. supply chain visibility and product verification capabilities. However, industry experts continue to note that enforcement alone may not fully address the scale and sophistication of counterfeit distribution networks.

Traditional verification methods—including paper documentation, supplier declarations, and static labeling—often lack the ability to provide real-time, tamper-resistant validation of a product’s origin, internal components, and inspection history. As supply chains become more complex and products incorporate advanced electronics, organizations increasingly seek verification systems that confirm product authenticity through secure, traceable digital records.

Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW) is addressing this challenge by developing the Product Data Wallet, a cryptographically verifiable digital identity that accompanies products through manufacturing, distribution, and deployment. The Product Data Wallet is intended to store tamper-resistant records of component origins, manufacturing locations, inspection history, audit events, and cryptographic proofs, with verification data that can be anchored to distributed ledger systems.

The company believes that expanding machine-verifiable product identity systems may help government agencies, defense contractors, and regulated industries strengthen procurement integrity and reduce exposure to counterfeit goods in sensitive supply chains.

