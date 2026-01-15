Missouri Launches Show-Me SCIENCE

Initiative to Establish Missouri as a Leader in Student Research and STEM Talent Development

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Science Coach, a national education nonprofit based in St. Louis, along with a Show-Me SCIENCE Coalition of teachers and STEM representatives, today announced the official launch of the Show-Me SCIENCE Competition, Missouri's first-ever 6th-12th-grade state science, invention, and engineering competition, affiliated with the International Science & Engineering Fair (ISEF).The competition, to be held at St. Charles Community College, April 15 & 16, 2026, is part of a broader initiative to build a robust STEM environment in Missouri that supports, elevates, and celebrates student research across the state, establishing Missouri as a leader in cultivating young scientists and STEM professionals.The distinguishing feature of the Show-Me SCIENCE Competition is that student projects are professional-level research studies that have undergone rigorous judging and have earned a spot to compete at the state level by placing at regional competitions.“Show-Me SCIENCE is about celebrating the brightest minds in Missouri and opening up opportunities for students across the state to compete in high-level science, invention, and engineering competitions,” said Jill Ott, Director of the Show-Me SCIENCE Competition.“However, Show-Me SCIENCE is much more than this event,” she continued. “It’s about igniting STEM passion in Missouri students and inspiring some to pursue careers in science and engineering that they may not have ever considered for themselves.”All students in grades 6-12, at public, private, and home schools, who reside in Missouri, are eligible to participate in the Show-Me SCIENCE Competition if they qualify at an official regional fair affiliated with ISEF. Additionally, students who do not have access to an official regional fair may also compete if they meet the established criteria. (More information can be found at ShowMeScience.org)The top award winners at Show-Me SCIENCE will advance to the Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair, in Phoenix, Arizona, May 9-15, 2026, as well as other national and international competitions.There is no fee for students to participate in the Show-Me SCIENCE competition. Estimated participation is 250 students from across the state.Funding for Show-Me SCIENCE is coming from private donors in Missouri. The coalition behind the effort is also seeking donations and support from companies and the general public.In this inaugural year, dollars raised will be used to conduct the state-level competition and provide crucial financial support to the eight regional fairs across the state, some of which are at risk of closing. There are already parts of the state where regional fairs have been shuttered due to funding shortages, leaving some students without access to science competitions.The Show-Me SCIENCE Coalition, comprising regional fair directors and STEM businesses/organizations, will continue to pursue and secure long-term funding to ensure the state’s science competition infrastructure remains viable. Additionally, plans are to expand the Show-Me SCIENCE competition in year two to include an expo component with activities for students of all ages.To learn more about ways to support the effort, go to ShowMeScience.orgAbout Show-Me SCIENCEShow-Me SCIENCE is a collaboration of Missouri STEM entities, science fair directors, teachers, and organizations. Its mission is to champion the study of science and create opportunities for student researchers by strengthening Missouri's statewide 6th-12th-grade science competition infrastructure, including establishing the first-ever ISEF-affiliated state science, invention, and engineering competition.

