New Afterlife Documentary now on Apple TV

Evidence of the Afterlife Documentary

Two international evidential mediums share their journey and mission to bring the truth of life after death to the world.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Don’t Die Films is proud to announce the official release of its latest documentary, "Evidence of the Afterlife ," now available for streaming on Apple TV.Directed by seven-time Emmy Award winner Robert Lyon and produced by best-selling author and radio host Sandra Champlain, the film chronicles the journey of evidential mediums Philip Dykes and Kerry McLeod as they demonstrate the continuity of life beyond physical death."Evidence of the Afterlife" follows Dykes and McLeod from their base in Europe to events across the United States and Australia. The documentary captures their mediumship demonstrations, where they connect audience members with loved ones in the spirit world, providing detailed, evidential messages intended to validate the existence of an afterlife. In addition to public demonstrations, the film highlights their mission to teach evidential mediumship with a focus on integrity, ethical practice, and the preservation of the true essence of spirit communication."A medium’s work should be focused on blending in the essence of the communicator." state Dykes and McLeod in the film. "This way, the medium tells the story of the life of the communicator, through accurate emotional and objective evidence, where the personality and character is expressed in a true and recognizable manner.”The film is directed by Robert Lyon, a veteran videographer and producer with a background in news, sports, and entertainment, including significant tenure with CBS. Lyon co-founded We Don't Die Films with producer Sandra Champlain to investigate the subject of life after death visually.Sandra Champlain, the film's producer, is a recognized voice in the field of afterlife research. She is the author of the #1 international best-seller "We Don't Die - A Skeptic's Discovery of Life After Death" and hosts "We Don't Die Radio" as well as "Shades of the Afterlife" on Coast to Coast AM.The documentary has already garnered significant attention on the film festival circuit. It was named an Official Selection at the Roma Spiritual Film Festival and achieved Semi-Finalist status at the Edinburgh Film Awards, the San Jose Independent Film Festival, and the International Moving Film Festival."Evidence of the Afterlife" is available on Apple TVAbout We Don’t Die FilmsWe Don't Die Films is a production company dedicated to creating documentaries that explore life after death and the continuity of consciousness. Founded by Robert Lyon and Sandra Champlain, the company aims to provide hope and understanding through visual storytelling and evidence-based research.Media Contact:We Don’t Die FilmsEmail: info@wedontdiefilms.comWebsite: https://www.wedontdiefilms.com

