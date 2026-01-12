Interior to Launch U.S. Wildland Fire Service

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced it is taking the next step to establish the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. Interior appointed a new leader to oversee the implementation of the new service with the vision of unifying the wildland fire management programs across the Department’s bureaus and offices.

Wildfires are increasing in size, intensity and cost, resulting in significant impacts to communities, infrastructure, tribal trust assets, agriculture and local economies nationwide. In addition to threatening lives and property, wildfires pose risks to public health, energy systems, water supplies and national security.

“Wildfire does not discriminate. It impacts rural towns and major cities, businesses and families alike,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the Department of the Interior is taking decisive steps to strengthen coordination and preparedness as we confront an escalating wildfire challenge.”

Currently, wildland fire management responsibilities within the Department of the Interior are distributed across multiple bureaus and offices, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, Office of Aviation Services, and the Office of Wildland Fire. While these programs have long worked together, the existing structure requires coordination across separate organizations.

Establishing a unified U.S. Wildland Fire Service will streamline decision-making, improve operational efficiency and enhance the Department’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to wildfire threats. The vision behind a new service is to better protect lives, communities, critical infrastructure and public and tribal lands through a more integrated wildland fire management approach.

Interior selected Brian Fennessy to oversee the creation of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service, bringing decades of experience leading large, complex wildfire response operations in California.

“Wildfire response depends on coordination, clarity and speed,” Chief Brian Fennessy said. “This initial planning effort is about bringing programs together, strengthening cooperation across the Department and building a framework that better supports firefighters and the communities they serve. I want to thank Secretary Burgum for this opportunity to serve in this role and look forward to working alongside of the brave men and women of the fire community.”

Fennessy comes to Interior with extensive experience in wildland and structural fire management. He previously served as Chief of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and as Fire Chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, one of the largest fire departments in California. Fennessy began his career with the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management, and throughout his distinguished career, he has led wildfire suppression, aviation operations, and emergency response during some of the state’s most challenging fire seasons, while building strong partnerships with federal, state, local, and Tribal partners.

Modernizing the nation’s wildfire response mitigation, and prevention framework is a priority of the Trump Administration, as outlined in Executive Order 14308, Empowering Commonsense Wildfire Prevention and Response. The creation of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service will position the Department of the Interior to meet evolving wildfire challenges and support a more coordinated and effective approach to safeguarding people, landscapes and natural resources.

###