Department of the Interior Reports Major Progress Against Invasive Species

The Department of the Interior has released a new report highlighting five years of progress in preventing, detecting and controlling invasive species across the nation’s public lands and waters.

The report outlines coordinated efforts with states, tribes, territories, local communities and federal partners to slow the spread of harmful invasive plants and animals that threaten ecosystems, infrastructure and the economy.

“Protecting America’s lands and waters from invasive species is a matter of national security and economic strength,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Building on a strategy launched in President Trump’s first term, Interior is cutting red tape and getting results with partners across the country.”

Key achievements include expanded prevention measures at borders and recreation sites; faster detection tools such as drone surveys and environmental DNA testing; and successful rapid responses that halted new infestations. Interior also advanced large-scale control projects, including invasive plant treatments in the West, conservation efforts to protect forest birds in Hawaii and new tools to manage damaging species such as invasive pythons, rodents, mussels and carps.

The department reported hundreds of thousands of acres of invasive plants brought under control, along with significant improvements in data sharing and decision‑support tools used by managers nationwide.

The Trump administration underscored its commitment to combatting invasive species by directing federal agencies to strengthen protections for the Great Lakes, including new actions to stop invasive carp from spreading into the region. The initiative prioritizes faster federal coordination, targeted barriers and monitoring, and closer collaboration with states and tribes to safeguard one of the nation’s most important freshwater systems.

Interior says it will continue working with partners to build on these gains and protect communities and natural resources from the growing threat of invasive species.