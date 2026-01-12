Lazarus Alliance Expands CMMC Certification Services to Support Defense Contractors Globally

CMMC Certification, Level 1 & Level 2 Assessments – Lazarus Alliance is an accredited C3PAO. Lazarus Alliance Proactive Cyber Security services We want to be your partner and CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) compliance audit assessor of choice!

Lazarus Alliance Scales Global CMMC Certification Support for Defense Contractors Worldwide

Our proactive approach, backed by 26 years of experience and innovative tools like our FedRAMP Authorized Continuum GRC SaaS, ensures organizations globally meet CMMC requirements without compromise.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Lazarus Alliance

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazarus Alliance, a leading Cyber AB-accredited Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization ( C3PAO ) and global provider of proactive cybersecurity and compliance solutions, today announced the expansion of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) services to better support defense contractors and their international supply chain partners worldwide.With the Department of Defense's (DoD) CMMC 2.0 phased rollout accelerating—Phase 2 requiring third-party Level 2 certifications for most contracts involving Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) beginning November 10, 2026—demand for accredited assessments has surged. Lazarus Alliance, already recognized for its 100% success rate in achieving unconditional CMMC Level 2 certifications on first submission throughout 2025, is scaling its capacity to meet this global need.The expansion includes:* Additional certified CMMC assessors and increased assessment slots beyond the 100+ added in early 2026 to address industry backlogs.* Enhanced support for international defense contractors, subcontractors, and managed service providers (MSPs) operating in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), including those navigating cross-border compliance alignments such as potential reciprocity with frameworks like Canada's CP-CSC.* Comprehensive end-to-end CMMC services: gap analysis, readiness assessments, remediation guidance, SPRS submissions, and official Level 1 and Level 2 third-party assessments.* Lazarus Alliance operates as a Cyber AB-accredited C3PAO in more than 36 countries worldwide, in addition to providing full coverage across the entire United States (including all states and U.S.-owned territories)."Lazarus Alliance has always served clients across jurisdictions with excellence in compliance and cybersecurity," said Michael Peters, CEO of Lazarus Alliance. "As cyber threats evolve and the DoD supply chain becomes increasingly global, we are committed to extending our proven expertise to defense contractors everywhere—helping them achieve certification efficiently, avoid delays, and win contracts with confidence. Our proactive approach, backed by over 26 years of experience and innovative tools like our FedRAMP Authorized Continuum GRC platform, ensures organizations worldwide meet CMMC requirements without compromise."Lazarus Alliance, a proud 70% veteran-owned business, specializes in a wide array of compliance frameworks, including NIST SP 800-171, DFARS, FedRAMP, ISO 27001, ENS, C5, SOC 2, PCI DSS, CJIS, HIPAA, and more. The company's concierge-level support and tangible innovations empower clients—from startups to multinational enterprises—to turn compliance into a strategic advantage.Defense contractors and their global partners seeking CMMC certification are encouraged to contact Lazarus Alliance for a risk-free consultation and to secure assessment availability.About Lazarus AllianceFounded in 2000, Lazarus Alliance is a premier provider of Proactive Cybersecurityservices, delivering audit, risk management, compliance, and governance solutions worldwide. As an accredited C3PAO, PCI QSA, and FedRAMP 3PAO, the firm helps organizations attain, maintain, and demonstrate information security excellence in any jurisdiction. With veteran leadership and a client-first approach, Lazarus Alliance protects the Defense Industrial Base and beyond.For more information, visit www.lazarusalliance.com or call +1 (888) 896-7580.

