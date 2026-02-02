Discover AITAMBot from Continuum GRC: Cutting-Edge AI Auditor Slashing Audit Times by 70% with Advanced GRC Automation

Continuum GRC logo AITAMBot from Continuum GRC A.ITAM AITAMBot is the flagship AI auditor within the Continuum GRC A.ITAM (AI Audit Machine) system, designed to revolutionize governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes.





SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuum GRC, a leading provider of cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions and the only FedRAMP Authorized platform of its kind, today announces the groundbreaking availability of AITAMBot™, the flagship intelligent auditor within the revolutionary A.ITAM™ (AI Audit Machine) platform. This cutting-edge AI-powered auditor is transforming enterprise compliance by automating up to 80% of GRC workloads and reducing audit preparation times by 70%, enabling organizations to shift from reactive paperwork to proactive, real-time risk management and innovation.In an era of accelerating regulatory demands, including FedRAMP, StateRAMP, CMMC, NIST 800-53/800-171, ISO 27001, SOC 2, PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, and over 200 global standards, traditional compliance processes remain manual, time-intensive, and error-prone. AITAMBot changes the game as the world's first AI auditor, delivering continuous, trustworthy automation that gathers evidence, maps controls, scores risks, and provides remediation recommendations instantly."AITAMBot is more than a tool; it's a tireless compliance partner that turns burdensome audits into strategic advantages," said Michael Peters, CEO of Continuum GRC. "By automating evidence collection from integrations with AWS, Azure, GCP, Office 365, Okta, Jira, ServiceNow, and hundreds of other systems, AITAMBot eliminates manual chasing and delivers audit-ready insights in real time. Organizations can now achieve compliance confidence in minutes, not months, while focusing on growth and security innovation."Key benefits of AITAMBot include:* Unmatched Efficiency: Automates 80% of routine GRC tasks, slashing audit times by 70% and freeing teams from repetitive evidence gathering and control mapping.* Real-Time Insights: Provides live, continuous monitoring and proactive risk scoring, moving beyond annual snapshots to daily compliance visibility.* Multi-Framework Mastery: Supports simultaneous audits across 100+ pre-mapped standards with no duplication of effort, including high-security frameworks like FedRAMP Moderate (where Continuum GRC has maintained authorization for over five years).* Trustworthy Automation: Leverages patent-pending AI technology with cryptographic evidence integrity for defensible, auditor-accepted results.* Scalable for All: Designed for enterprises, MSPs, startups, and federal contractors, with seamless integration and modular growth.AITAMBot builds on Continuum GRC's proven track record as the premier GRC platform for high-stakes compliance, including native support for continuous monitoring (ConMon) and automated workflows that ensure organizations stay ahead of evolving threats and regulations.Organizations interested in experiencing the future of GRC can start a free 14-day trial of AITAMBot today, no credit card required, at https://continuumgrc.com/AITAMBot/ or https://continuumgrc.com/sandbox-registration/ About Continuum GRCContinuum GRC is a global leader in cloud-native, FedRAMP Authorized governance, risk, and compliance solutions. With roots in pioneering continuous compliance since the early 2000s, the company empowers enterprises, government agencies, and service providers to achieve and maintain compliance across the world's most demanding standards, efficiently, accurately, and cost-effectively. For more information, visit https://continuumgrc.com/ or contact +1 (888) 896-6207.

