VA hospitals recognized for reducing physician burnout

WASHINGTON — The American Medical Association has recognized seven VA health care facilities for their work to reduce physician burnout.

AMA’s Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program annually highlights health systems across the nation that are standouts when it comes to building well-being and reducing burnout, which research shows remains higher for physicians compared to other American workers.

The following VA facilities earned recognition as part of AMA’s Joy in Medicine Program:

VA Boston Health Care System

Central Virginia VA Health Care System

Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Phoenix VA Health Care System

VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System

VA Palo Alto Health Care System

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System

VA employs Chief Well-Being Officers to specifically address drivers of burnout in clinicians at facilities across the country. CWOs throughout the department work to decrease inefficiencies and administrative burdens, while emphasizing practices that support professional fulfillment. This aligns with VA’s overall efforts to support the whole health and well-being of employees, to directly improve the quality of care delivered to Veterans.

“We want all VA employees — especially physicians — to show up for work feeling motivated and go home feeling fulfilled each and every day,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “This recognition is proof our efforts to continually improve the work environment across the department are succeeding.”