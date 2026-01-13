Creatium Solves AI’s 'Math Problem' : Delivering Accurate Learning Content from Algebra to Accounting

An instructional designer uses Creatium to generate a financial projection course. The platform's new calculation layer ensures mathematical accuracy for P&L statements and data analysis.

"AI can't do math" is no longer true.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past three years, generative AI has revolutionized content creation for writing, research, and creative work. But for math and quantitative subjects, AI has remained unreliable, or even dangerous. Large language models notoriously "hallucinate" numbers, making them unsuitable for teaching fifth-grade fractions or training financial analysts on P&L statements.

Today, Creatium removes this barrier with the launch of its new math capabilities. The update includes automated slide and video creation with math capabilities, math tutor experiences similar to video calls with a human tutor, assessments, dynamic graphing, and interactive exercises.

"Because we are vertically integrated, we were able to make this happen," says Shachi Narula, Director of Content Innovation at Creatium. "Math needed innovation in so many areas: text generation, image generation, voices, pronunciations, assessments, slide layouts, and support for math keyboards."

This release positions Creatium as the first creator platform capable of supporting the full lifecycle of technical education:

- K-12 & Higher Ed: Educators can generate STEM content on demand.

- Workforce & Corporate Training: Learning & Development teams can rapidly build rigorous training for financial modeling, data analytics, and engineering applications.

A corporate instructional designer can now prompt Creatium to "Generate a simulation where a learner must adjust pricing models in real time to preserve margins against rising supply chain costs." The platform produces accurate financial tables and correct unit economics instantly, allowing employees to practice decisions with real mathematical consequences.

Similarly, a science teacher can request a simulation where students learn projectile motion. Creatium instantly generates an interactive model of a ball in flight alongside the underlying physics equations.

"Our team has been using Creatium Studio's math capabilities to create interactive videos," says Charlie Thayer, Chief Academic Officer at Lincoln Learning Solutions. "Creatium has made great strides in this area. Our partnership has yielded innovative solutions, and it is a pleasure to work with them."

These new math and calculation features are now live within Creatium Studio for all Enterprise and District partners.

