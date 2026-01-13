Unlock Audio Redefines Game Audio Partnerships with Six Style-Focused Studios

The Unlock Audio Studios

Unlock Audio Assembles Star Audio Talent into Themed Studios to Deliver Best-in-Class Audio Solutions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interested game studios and directors can schedule meetings with Unlock at DICE and GDC. Unlock Audio , the game industry’s premier audio outsourcing house, has announced today a new structure aimed at delivering the highest quality music and sound effects to big publishers and small indie studios alike. The new structure organizes best-in-class audio talent such as Jason Graves (composer, Dead Space), Sam Hulick (composer, Mass Effect), Jason Kanter (audio director, Just Cause) and others who have worked on hit games such as: God of War Ragnarok, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, Borderlands 4, Trackmania, Tchia, and many more, into six separate, themed studios. Collectively, these studios are structured to work seamlessly with game studios to provide the audio vision, create audio systems, and compose all music and sound bespoke for each game. The six themed studios are:- Cute & Friendly: Cozy, Family, Quirky- Dark & Creepy: Horror, Thriller, Tension- Epic & Magical: RPG, Fantasy, Adventure- Futuristic & Cool: Sci‑Fi, Tech- Loud & Intense: Action, Combat, Sports- Augment and Amplify: Niche Technical Implementation & SupportWhether your project needs dark, ambient chills for a horror game, bright bubbly sounds for a family game, a high intensity soundtrack for an action game, or audio for just about any other genre, Unlock Audio has a team of skilled audio pros who are experienced and passionate about the specific type of sound your game needs. The sixth studio of experts, Augment & Amplify, is comprised of support specialists for the other studios including voice services, music prep, and project management, as well as technicians and niche implementers who can problem solve and devise bespoke music and audio solutions for your special requirements.“In an era of layoffs and consolidation, I wanted to find a way to preserve the way audio in games used to be made – teams of professionals working together on projects they care about, “ said Elliot Callighan, founder of Unlock Audio. “Instead of hiring generalist audio freelancers, Unlock Audio offers curated artists that are the preeminent experts in their role within specific styles. These teams are also experienced in collaborating together and passionate about the theme of game you’re building. That built-in chemistry and experience benefits our efficiency of work and the quality of audio you deliver to your players.”Callighan and other members of Unlock Audio are available for interviews to discuss this venture and the craft of game audio. For studio heads and developers, Unlock Audio can take meetings to discuss your audio needs, at the upcoming DICE and GDC shows. Click here to schedule a consultation and learn more!For press inquiries, including the opportunity to interview specific members of the Unlock Audio studios, email Elliot Callighan - Unlock Audio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.