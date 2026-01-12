ADOT hosts Jan. 22 meeting about future Grand Ave/35th Ave project

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 22, about future improvements at the Grand Avenue (US 60) intersection with 35th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

ADOT, in coordination with the city of Phoenix and Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), will host the meeting to provide current design plans and anticipated construction phasing for the Grand-35 Project, scheduled to start in summer 2027. The project meeting is scheduled as follows:

When : 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22

Where : Alhambra High School cafeteria, 3839 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix

A formal in-person presentation about the project is scheduled at 6 p.m. The meeting also will be available online starting with the 6 p.m. presentation and continuing through a question and answer period slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.:

Join the meeting online via Zoom by registering at: bit.ly/Grand-35

Or join by phone by calling 253.205.0468

The meeting ID number is: 941 5782 8758

The project will construct bridges to create a new elevated intersection of 35th Avenue and Indian School Road above Grand Avenue and the nearby railroad tracks. This will remove the existing five-legged intersection at Grand and 35th avenues to improve traffic flow and safety. The project is expected to start construction in summer 2027 and take approximately two years to complete.

The improvements at Grand Avenue, 35th Avenue and Indian School Road are in MAG’s Regional Transportation Plan and are funded in part by Proposition 400, a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.