Guilty Plea from Man Who Murdered His Prior Romantic Partner

Pernell Sims, 35, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty to the shooting death of his prior romantic partner, Tyshida Williams, in Southwest D.C. on July 30, 2023, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

