Britive Sets the Identity Security Standard for CallSine’s Autonomous Agents

CallSine provides the orchestration layer enterprises use to deploy autonomous AI agents securely and at scale. The CallSine brand mark, representing its enterprise AI orchestration platform for autonomous agents.

Britive integrates with CallSine to enforce identity governance and secure access across autonomous multi-agent AI systems for enterprise deployments.

Enterprise AI requires identity governance from day one. Britive enables CallSine to deploy autonomous agents that are secure, auditable, and built for enterprise-scale environments.” — Beth Redden, Co-Founder & VP of Operations, CallSine

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CallSine, the leader in deterministic agentic AI orchestration, today announced a strategic integration with Britive, the dynamic identity security platform trusted by global enterprises to secure identity privileges.Britive’s solution introduces runtime identity authorization, governance, and enforcement to CallSine’s multi-agent systems, giving enterprises clear control over how AI agents authenticate, request permissions, and gain authorization to critical data, infrastructure, and applications.As enterprises deploy autonomous agents across cloud, SaaS, and internal systems, identity decisions shift to runtime. Static roles and long-lived permissions do not work for agents operating independently and at machine speed. Britive integrates directly with CallSine’s Deterministic Multi-Agent Infrastructure to issue just-in-time, ephemeral access per agent action and remove it automatically when the task completes. This model avoids standing roles, vaults, and manual workflows, allowing teams to support large numbers of agents with a single policy layer, less operational overhead, and lower infrastructure and audit costs as environments grow.Britive’s technology ensures every AI agent operates with Zero Standing Privileges by default. “Security is a foundational requirement for enterprise adoption of autonomous agents,” said Logan Kelly, Co-Founder & CEO of CallSine. “Britive gives our customers confidence that every agent action is governed, observable, and tied to the right identity. This partnership strengthens CallSine’s position as the safest and most enterprise-ready platform for deploying AI agents at scale.”The integration ensures:• Granular identity and access controls on a per-agent, per-workflow basis• Continuous permission governance throughout multi-agent orchestration• Audit-ready visibility into agent actions and system behavior• Secure multi-cloud access aligned with enterprise compliance standards“AI agents introduce a new identity surface,” said Patrick Welch, Chief Revenue Officer at Britive. “They need access, but they cannot hold standing privileges. Britive enforces runtime authorization so agents only have access while work is happening. Nothing exists before, and nothing remains after. That model fits naturally with CallSine’s deterministic orchestration.”The integration reinforces CallSine’s position as enterprise-ready AI infrastructure by embedding identity security directly into agent execution rather than layering controls after the fact. It also enables safe integration with enterprise systems such as CRMs, CDPs, and cloud platforms where access must be precise, time-bound, and auditable.The integration is live for select customers, with broader availability planned for Q1.For more information, visit www.callsine.com or www.britive.com

