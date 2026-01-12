Jonathan Galdamez Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathan Galdamez, founder of Galdamez Equity Partners, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how disciplined strategy and relationship-driven capital can help founders scale sustainable, high-value businesses.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Galdamez explores how aligning vision, capital, and strategic partnerships creates long-term enterprise value, and breaks down how execution, consistency, and integrity position founders to scale with confidence.“Capital is most powerful when it’s paired with clarity, discipline, and the right partnerships,” said Galdamez.Jonathan’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/jonathan-galdamez

