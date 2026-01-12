Commissioner Godfread Appoints Matt Clark as North Dakota State Fire Marshal

BISMARCK, N.D. – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has appointed Matt Clark as North Dakota’s State Fire Marshal, bringing a seasoned fire service leader and public administrator into the role responsible for fire prevention, investigation, and life safety across the state.

Clark most recently served as Fire Chief of the Williston Fire Department for nearly five years. He has been part of the Williston Fire Department since 2015 and has deep experience in operational leadership, public safety, and collaboration with state and local partners.

“Matt Clark brings 21-years of fire service experience to this role and has been a trusted leader in critical legislative discussions affecting fire and public safety,” Commissioner Godfread said. “He understands the mission, the people, and the partnerships it takes to strengthen our fire service and protect North Dakota Communities.’”

Clark’s career is defined by strategic vision, civic engagement, and the ability to deliver transformative projects with long-term benefits. He brings more than 20 years of progressively responsible experience in leadership development, higher education, and government operations. His professional background includes developing and executing multimillion-dollar budgets, coordinating with city councils and legislative bodies, and managing complex interdepartmental initiatives.

He has been recognized for accreditation success, implementation of continuous improvement initiatives, building public-private partnerships, and advancing policies that strengthen organizational effectiveness and public safety outcomes.

Clark holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Liberty University, a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Southern University, and a Master of Public Administration from American Military University. His extensive professional credentials include Certified Public Manager, Executive Fire Officer through the National Fire Academy, Chief Fire Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Senior Professional in Human Resources, and Nationally Registered Paramedic, among numerous fire service and emergency management certifications.

As State Fire Marshal, Clark will oversee fire code enforcement, inspections, investigations, and public education efforts, while working closely with local fire departments, state agencies, and elected officials to enhance fire safety and community resilience throughout North Dakota.