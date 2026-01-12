StackBE Announces Early Access to its New Backend Platform
StackBE announces early access to its backend platform that lets indie developers add billing, subscriptions, and authentication in days, not months.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StackBE is designed for developers working on micro SaaS products, Chrome extensions, API services, and AI-powered tools. With this backend platform, developers do not have to spend weeks building payment systems and user access flows. They can connect Stripe, set up pricing plans, and start charging customers the same day.
Many developers launching SaaS products face the same challenges before they can even ship. A large amount of time is spent building supporting systems instead of working on the core product. StackBE was created to remove these blockers and simplify the process of launching a paid product.
Problems StackBE Solves
Developers often lose four to eight weeks handling backend work, such as:
Setting up payment processors
Managing subscription creation, upgrades, and cancellations
Building authentication and customer access systems
Controlling feature access based on plans
Managing webhooks and handling edge cases
StackBE brings all of these pieces together into one platform and reduces setup time to a small number of API calls.
Key Features
Stripe Integration – Hosted checkout, subscription handling, and payments ready to use
Magic Link Authentication – Password-free customer sign-in with no setup required
Entitlements and Feature Gating – Manage feature access based on active subscription plans
Multi App Support – Operate multiple products under one account with separate data
Webhooks – Instant notifications for subscription and billing events
Uptime Monitoring – Monitor service availability and receive alerts to maintain reliability
MRR and Revenue Reporting – Built-in monthly recurring revenue tracking and subscription analytics
Early Access and Waitlists – Built-in tools to collect signups before launch
StackBE is built using its own platform for billing and authentication, ensuring features are tested in real production use before being released.
“Every developer wants to start charging for their product as soon as it’s ready, but billing and access control slow everything down. We built StackBE so developers can move from idea to revenue in days instead of months.” – Kal Wiggins
The early access program is now open and includes full API access, Stripe Connect with hosted checkout, magic link authentication, direct support from the founding team, and the opportunity to help shape the product roadmap. StackBE also offers a free tier for development and testing, with paid plans starting at $29 per month as usage grows.
About StackBE
StackBE is a subscription management platform built for micro SaaS developers. It provides API-based tools for billing, authentication, and customer management to help developers launch revenue-generating products faster.
Media Contact
Kal Wiggins
Email: support@stackbe.io
Website: https://stackbe.io
Kalon Wiggins
Epic Design Labs
+1 360-241-1821
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
