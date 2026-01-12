StackBE Announces Early Access to its New Backend Platform

StackBE announces early access to its backend platform that lets indie developers add billing, subscriptions, and authentication in days, not months.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StackBE is designed for developers working on micro SaaS products, Chrome extensions, API services, and AI-powered tools. With this backend platform, developers do not have to spend weeks building payment systems and user access flows. They can connect Stripe, set up pricing plans, and start charging customers the same day.Many developers launching SaaS products face the same challenges before they can even ship. A large amount of time is spent building supporting systems instead of working on the core product. StackBE was created to remove these blockers and simplify the process of launching a paid product.Problems StackBE SolvesDevelopers often lose four to eight weeks handling backend work, such as:Setting up payment processorsManaging subscription creation, upgrades, and cancellationsBuilding authentication and customer access systemsControlling feature access based on plansManaging webhooks and handling edge casesStackBE brings all of these pieces together into one platform and reduces setup time to a small number of API calls.Stripe Integration – Hosted checkout, subscription handling, and payments ready to useMagic Link Authentication – Password-free customer sign-in with no setup requiredEntitlements and Feature Gating – Manage feature access based on active subscription plansMulti App Support – Operate multiple products under one account with separate dataWebhooks – Instant notifications for subscription and billing eventsUptime Monitoring – Monitor service availability and receive alerts to maintain reliabilityMRR and Revenue Reporting – Built-in monthly recurring revenue tracking and subscription analyticsEarly Access and Waitlists – Built-in tools to collect signups before launchStackBE is built using its own platform for billing and authentication, ensuring features are tested in real production use before being released.“Every developer wants to start charging for their product as soon as it’s ready, but billing and access control slow everything down. We built StackBE so developers can move from idea to revenue in days instead of months.” – Kal WigginsThe early access program is now open and includes full API access, Stripe Connect with hosted checkout, magic link authentication, direct support from the founding team, and the opportunity to help shape the product roadmap. StackBE also offers a free tier for development and testing, with paid plans starting at $29 per month as usage grows.About StackBEStackBE is a subscription management platform built for micro SaaS developers. It provides API-based tools for billing, authentication, and customer management to help developers launch revenue-generating products faster.Media ContactKal WigginsEmail: support@stackbe.ioWebsite: https://stackbe.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.