MDA Seeks Public Comment on Groundwater Protection Rule

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is requesting written public comments to help determine whether the state’s Groundwater Protection Rule is adequate to protect Minnesota’s air, water, land, and other natural resources from nitrate pollution.

On Sept. 5, 2025, the Ramsey County Second Judicial District Court ordered the MDA to make findings on whether the rule provides sufficient protection, or if additional restrictions are needed.

The Groundwater Protection Rule, adopted in 2019, is designed to minimize nitrate contamination in vulnerable groundwater areas and protect drinking water sources. The rule restricts nitrogen fertilizer application in the fall and on frozen soils. It also establishes a framework for reducing contamination in areas where public water supplies already are experiencing elevated nitrate levels.

The MDA is seeking information on the following:

Whether the Groundwater Protection Rule adequately protects against nitrate contamination from regulated practices; or

Whether further restrictions should be applied to sensitive regions, including Southeast Minnesota’s karst geology and the Central Sands region.

Commenters are asked to provide substantive information and supporting evidence. Comments that state only support for or opposition to the rule will not assist the MDA in its decision-making.

Comments must be received by Thursday, March 12. Submit comments by letter to the address below or email to gpr.mda@state.mn.us (Subject: Groundwater Protection Rule).

Larry Gunderson

Supervisor, Fertilizer Management Unit

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert St. North, St. Paul, MN 55155

Phone: 651-201-6168

Email: Larry.Gunderson@state.mn.us

