Second Annual DNREC Photo Contest Opens Jan. 15

Winners from the inaugural 2025 DNREC photo contest focused their work on showing Delaware’s natural beauty /Delaware DNREC graphic

Photographers of All Ages and Skill Levels Welcome to Enter

The second annual Delaware photo contest sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control opens Jan. 15, inviting photographers of all skills to share their best shots of Delaware’s outdoors for a chance to win prizes and statewide recognition.

DNREC launched the photo contest in 2025 after consolidating it from a number of smaller competitions held throughout the year by various DNREC divisions and environmental programs.

For the 2026 contest, DNREC invites contestants to submit their best Delaware photos across four categories:

Hunting and Fishing

People Enjoying Nature

Watersheds: Landscapes and Waterways

Wildlife and Aquatic Life

A panel of DNREC experts, including photographers, educators and environmental scientists, will judge the entries and select one adult winner from each category. One contest winner will be chosen from entries submitted by those under 18 years of age whose winning photo may be chosen by the judges from any of the aforementioned categories.

The contest opens for entries at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 15. All entries must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. Late or incomplete entries, or entries that have not followed the official contest rules, will not be accepted.

Photographers may submit up to three photos total, in any combination of categories. The first entry is free. The second and third entries are $10 each, which supports the contest’s costs.

The winning photographers will receive a prize pack consisting of a $500 Visa gift card, a gift bag and a signed certificate. Winners also will be recognized at the annual DNREC Awards ceremony on Governor’s Day in July at the Delaware State Fair. Additionally, winning photos will be featured in an illustrative article in Outdoor Delaware online magazine, giving the winning photographers a platform to share their work with a wider audience.

To enter the DNREC Photo Contest, participants should fill out the online submission form, which includes providing a description of the photo with the entrant’s name, phone number, address, email address, and the Delaware location where the image was taken. In the case of the “Watersheds: Landscapes and Waterways” category, entrants will be asked to pinpoint the photograph’s location using the DNREC “Find Your Watershed” tool linked in the form.

A legal parent or guardian must complete the form for contestants under the age of 18. Images must be at least 1650 by 2100 pixels (but no larger than 10MB) resolution, and the digital image must be submitted in .jpeg or .png format. Only photos that meet the criteria, along with a completed entry form, will be accepted.

Full contest rules and entry forms are available at the de.gov/outdoorphotography webpage.

