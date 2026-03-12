Upstate Trout Season to Open in New Castle County Streams with Youth-Only Day Set for April 4

A rainbow trout. Hundreds of these fish will be stocked upstate in Delaware’s designated trout streams ahead of the season-opening dates

Saturday, April 4 (for young anglers) and Sunday, April 5, the traditional upstate trout season opener. /DNREC graphic: Duane Raver Jr.

Designated Trout Streams to be Closed to All Fishing From

March 21 Until Youth-Only Opening Day Saturday, April 4

Delaware’s 2026 upstate stream trout season will open for youth anglers under age 16 at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 4 – to be followed by the opening of the regular trout season for all anglers a half-hour before sunrise the next day, Sunday, April 5, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Fishing the state’s designated trout streams will be allowed on youth opening day from 7 a.m. to a half-hour after sunset – and allowed from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset thereafter, unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

White Clay Creek, Red Clay Creek, Christina Creek, Pike Creek, Beaver Run, Wilson Run and Mill Creek all will be stocked prior to the season with thousands of rainbow trout. Trout stocking is planned to continue weekly at White Clay Creek and periodically at the other upstate streams throughout April.

Due to changes with the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife trout supplier, only rainbow trout will be stocked this year. Approximately half of the trout will be 10 to 12 inches in length, and the other half will be 14 to 17 inches in length. Trophy-sized trout weighing three or more pounds will be included in the stocking as an added attraction for trout anglers.

The following changes are to be made to the tentative trout stocking schedule found in the 2026 Delaware Fishing Guide:

Trout allocated to be stocked in Beaver Run, Christina Creek, Red Clay Creek, White Clay Creek, and Wilson Run on Monday, April 13 and Thursday, April 16 will now all be stocked on Wednesday, April 15.

Trout allocated to be stocked in Christina Creek, White Clay Creek, and Wilson Run on Thursday, April 23 will now be stocked on Wednesday, April 22.

A fly fishing-only section of trout stream on Red Clay Creek from Yorklyn Road approximately 0.4 miles downstream to the Auburn Valley State Park boundary was established in 2023. In addition, a digital map of Delaware’s trout streams is available.

To improve the atmosphere around Delaware’s trout fishing season openers, stocked trout streams are closed to all fishing from Saturday, March 21 through Friday, April 3 to accommodate trout stocking, eliminate incidental hooking of stocked trout, and to allow the fish time to adjust to their new waters.

Trout anglers planning to fish the upstate trout streams should note the following rules and regulations:

A Delaware fishing license is required for anglers age 16 and older, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware trout stamp is required for those age 16 and older, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware young angler trout stamp is required for youth ages 12 through 15.

A trout stamp is required to fish for trout until June 30, unless an angler is exempt.

The daily possession limit is six trout, except inside the designated fly-fishing-only sections of Red Clay and White Clay Creeks, where the daily possession limit is four trout.

Proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help DNREC buy trout for stocking the next year. This popular fishery is also supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funding administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service – funds generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license online, visit the de.gov/licensing webpage. For more information on trout fishing in Delaware, visit the de.gov/trout webpage and the 2026 Delaware Fishing Guide.

Media contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov