NextFoods Appoints Darren Smith as Chief Operating Officer

Darren Smith, Chief Operating Officer, NextFoods

Veteran CPG operations leader brings decades of experience building high-growth brands

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextFoods, the parent company of GoodBelly and Cheribundi, announces the appointment of Darren Smith as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Smith will oversee operations across the company’s portfolio, supporting efficient, flexible growth as the business continues to scale.Smith brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in food CPG operations, having helped scale brands from early-stage startups to businesses exceeding $250 million in revenue. He is known for building trusted relationships with best-in-class co-manufacturers and structuring those partnerships into a coordinated supply chain that enables capital-light growth.Most recently, Smith served as Chief Operating Officer at Magic Spoon, Caulipower, and Kodiak Cakes, where he led manufacturing, supply chain, and operations during periods of significant expansion. Earlier in his career, he held senior operations roles at Justin’s, Pretzel Crisps, and Bear Naked, contributing to multiple periods of rapid growth and successful exits.“Darren has been at the operational helm of some of the most admired modern food brands,” said Marc Seguin, CEO of NextFoods. “As we grow our portfolio in gut health, recovery, and sleep, Darren’s approach will help us move faster, stay nimble, and build lasting value as we scale.”“I’m excited to join NextFoods at such a pivotal moment,” said Smith. “GoodBelly and Cheribundi have strong foundations, and I look forward to working closely with our manufacturing partners to support continued growth and innovation.”Smith holds a BA in Economics from Knox College. He lives in Rye Brook, New York, with his wife, Rachel Begun.About NextFoodsNextFoods is leading the next generation of whole-body health with science-backed, natural nutrition that fits seamlessly into everyday life. As the parent company of Cheribundi and GoodBelly, we create innovative functional food and beverage solutions that support gut health, recovery, and overall wellness. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Boulder, CO, our products are trusted by elite athletes and everyday consumers alike and sold nationwide in 20,000+ retailers and online. Learn more at cheribundi.com and goodbelly.com.Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.