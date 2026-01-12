Berlin Barracks / Request for Information - Special Attention Marshfield, VT
CASE#: 26A3000062
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: Reported on 01/03/2026, at approximately 2119 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot Road, Marshfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: TBD
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE: UNKNOWN
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the theft of a baby Jesus and lamb statue from a nativity scene located in front of a business on Cabot Road in the town of Marshfield. The theft is believed to have occurred between January 2 and January 3, 2026. Troopers are asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of Cabot Road during this time frame, or who may have information related to this theft, to contact the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
