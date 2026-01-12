Berlin Barracks / Request for Information - Special Attention Marshfield, VT

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3000062

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: Reported on 01/03/2026, at approximately 2119 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot Road, Marshfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: TBD

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE: UNKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the theft of a baby Jesus and lamb statue from a nativity scene located in front of a business on Cabot Road in the town of Marshfield. The theft is believed to have occurred between January 2 and January 3, 2026. Troopers are asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of Cabot Road during this time frame, or who may have information related to this theft, to contact the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Trooper Alyssa Nozka (256)

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

alyssa.nozka@vermont.gov