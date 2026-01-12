Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Request for Information - Special Attention Marshfield, VT

The Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the theft of a baby Jesus and lamb statue from a nativity scene located in front of a business on Cabot Road in the town of Marshfield. The theft is believed to have occurred between January 2 and January 3, 2026. Troopers are asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of Cabot Road during this time frame, or who may have information related to this theft, to contact the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.

 

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

Trooper Alyssa Nozka (256)

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

alyssa.nozka@vermont.gov

