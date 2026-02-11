Derby Barracks / First Degree Agg Domestic Assault
CASE#: 26A5000748
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacob Shores
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 02/10/2026 @ 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14 N, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Joshua Sousie
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a disturbance on VT Rt 14, Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed Joshua Sousie attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member and placed other household members in fear. Sousie was taken into custody, transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later held at Northern State Correctional for $5,000 Bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/11/2026 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
