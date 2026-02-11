Derby Barracks / First Degree Agg Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5000748

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacob Shores

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 02/10/2026 @ 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14 N, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Joshua Sousie

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a disturbance on VT Rt 14, Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed Joshua Sousie attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member and placed other household members in fear. Sousie was taken into custody, transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later held at Northern State Correctional for $5,000 Bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/11/2026 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881