Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|Trimble Township Wastewater Treatment District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Butler County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Mayfield
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Delaware City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Canal Winchester Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|City of Bexley
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Royalton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Three Rivers Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|PMP Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Liberty Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hocking
|Hocking Valley Community Hospital
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Mentor Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Richland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Russells Point
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Avon Lake City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Buckeye Community School - Marion
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Village of Stafford
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Butler Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Riverside
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Brown Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Scioto Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Gratis Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Sandusky
|Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Seneca County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Shelby
|Midwest Regional Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Rush Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Wood County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
