Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Trimble Township Wastewater Treatment District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Butler Butler County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Mayfield

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Delaware City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Franklin Canal Winchester Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit City of Bexley

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Royalton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton Three Rivers Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Hancock Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit PMP Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Henry Liberty Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hocking Hocking Valley Community Hospital

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Mentor Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Logan Richland Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Russells Point

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Avon Lake City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Marion Buckeye Community School - Marion

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Village of Stafford

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Montgomery Butler Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City of Riverside

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Brown Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Pickaway Scioto Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Gratis Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Sandusky Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Seneca Seneca County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Shelby Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Rush Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Wood County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit