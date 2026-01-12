Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens Trimble Township Wastewater Treatment District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Butler Butler County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Mayfield
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Delaware City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Franklin Canal Winchester Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
City of Bexley
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Royalton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Three Rivers Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Hancock Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
PMP Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Henry Liberty Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hocking Hocking Valley Community Hospital
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Mentor Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Logan Richland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Russells Point
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Avon Lake City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Marion Buckeye Community School - Marion
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Village of Stafford
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Butler Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Riverside
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Brown Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Scioto Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Gratis Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Sandusky Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Seneca Seneca County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Shelby Midwest Regional Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Rush Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Wood County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

