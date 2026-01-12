Plugsic Unveils Sovereign Execution: Institutional Algos, Zero-Fee Model

Plugsic Unveils "Sovereign Execution" Infrastructure: A Non-Custodial Platform Replacing Asset Management Fees with Algorithmic Software

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUMMARY: New software architecture leverages high-performance GPU compute clusters to bridge the gap between high-frequency market analysis and non-custodial retail accounts. Plugsic , a financial technology software developer, today announced the public beta deployment of its "Sovereign Execution" platform. The new infrastructure is designed to function as a middleware layer, providing self-directed users with API-driven access to automated market data processing and execution protocols previously compatible only with institutional mainframes.As the fintech sector moves toward decentralized infrastructure, Plugsic’s release introduces a "Hybrid Custody" operational model. By utilizing external sentiment analysis clusters and high-throughput data pipelines, the software allows users to deploy automated trade execution parameters directly within their existing brokerage accounts. This architecture ensures that assets remain under the user’s direct custody throughout the operation.Standardizing Market Data AccessThe technological disparity between institutional high-frequency trading firms and retail aggregators has historically been defined by data latency and computational power. Plugsic addresses this hardware gap by offering trading strategies as a pure software service (SaaS) rather than a managed financial product."We viewed this as a connectivity and data processing challenge rather than a traditional finance problem," said Matt Thompson, CFO at Plugsic. "Our objective was to engineer a software bridge that allows a standard API connection to utilize the same computational logic used by large-scale firms. This allows the end-user to utilize advanced automation protocols while maintaining absolute control over their own API keys and asset wallets."Technical Specifications of the Infrastructure:Non-Custodial Architecture: The platform operates on a "verify-only" basis, ensuring the software never takes possession of user capital or assets.High-Performance Analytics: Utilizing enterprise-grade GPU clusters to process market sentiment data and execute logic gates with minimal latency.Software-Licensing Model: Plugsic operates on a technology licensing structure, distinct from traditional asset management fee schedules.Automated Risk Protocols: The system includes pre-configured logic designed to identify market volatility and automate risk-off parameters without manual intervention.Interoperability for Digital AssetsThe "Sovereign" infrastructure is engineered to be asset-agnostic. While compatible with traditional equity markets, the platform’s node-based design offers compatibility for digital asset holders requiring infrastructure that aligns with self-custody protocols. The system provides a standardized environment for executing complex logic across fragmented market data sources.AvailabilityThe Plugsic platform is currently in a closed beta phase to ensure stability across supported brokerage APIs. Technical specifications and access requests for the software can be viewed at https://www.plugsicai.com About PlugsicPlugsic is a software development company focused on automated financial infrastructure. The company builds tools that combine machine learning models with user-controlled execution environments, allowing independent operators to utilize institutional-grade technology.Disclaimer: Plugsic is a technology provider and does not offer financial advice, investment management, or brokerage services. The "Sovereign Execution" platform is an automation tool for self-directed users. All trading involves risk.

